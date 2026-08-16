Wearables have become remarkably good at telling us what has already happened. They know how far we ran, how high our heart rate climbed, how well we slept afterwards and, increasingly, how much strain that workout placed on our bodies.

Could a smartwatch eventually recognise that you are heading towards an injury before you feel the first warning signs, or notice that your body is fighting an illness before you wake up feeling terrible? And, if it can, how much should you trust what it tells you to do?

Samsung is already pushing its wearables in that direction, though the company is careful about where it draws the line.

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“We’re never going to necessarily say, ‘You’re going to get sick, you’re going to get injured,’” Lee Dinham, Smartphone Specialist Product Manager at Samsung, told me.

Instead, he says Samsung wants the Galaxy Watch to recognise patterns in the data it collects and give users enough information to make a better decision themselves.

Crunching data (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

“We might say, ‘We’ve noticed that you’ve trained quite intensely over four days out of five,’” Dinham explains. “The data that we gather and the history suggest that if you keep training, there’s a higher chance that you will get an injury. So we would recommend that you maybe take a day off.”

Your watch might become increasingly capable of identifying the circumstances in which injury, illness or excessive fatigue become more likely, but Samsung does not want it to become a digital doctor issuing definitive instructions from your wrist.

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Knowing when to back off

One of the clearest examples is Daily Cardio Load, introduced with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9. The feature considers factors like heart rate and vigorous activity and compares your recent workload with your goals.

Someone preparing for an ultramarathon should naturally accumulate far more training load than someone exercising a few times a week to maintain fitness.

“When you actually set that feature up, you can tell it the goals that you want to achieve,” Dinham says. “That Daily Cardio Load will be tailored to what your goals are.”

In other words, a high training load is not automatically a bad thing. Dinham uses his own gym routine as an example. If his watch suggests his cardiovascular load is getting high, he might shorten the treadmill portion of his next session or reduce his overall workload.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

However, he also makes an important point that can easily get lost as wearable recovery scores become more sophisticated: you still know your own body.

“If I find that actually my watch is telling me that I’m going over my cardio load and I actually feel really great, that means I probably need to change my goals in the Samsung Health app,” he says.

Plenty of us have looked at a recovery score in the morning and let an algorithm-generated number influence whether we train at all. As those recommendations become more persuasive, wearable guidance risks being interpreted as instruction.

Samsung insists that is not what it is designed to be. “We’re just there as a helping hand and giving users that guidance based on the data that watches collect,” Dinham says.

When data becomes advice

The challenge is getting more complicated because the amount of information modern wearables collect has exploded.

Samsung Health now includes sleep tracking, body composition, stress, blood pressure, ECG, Energy Score and training-load metrics alongside the more familiar activity data. That creates another problem, namely knowing which number you should care about.

Dinham says personalisation is becoming increasingly important here, both in how the information is displayed and in what Samsung chooses to recommend.

The Samsung Health app can be customised around goals such as sleeping better, eating better or improving general fitness, while users can remove information they do not want to see.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

“I think the misconception is that we’re just telling you how many steps you’ve done or how many hours you’ve slept,” Dinham says. “Really, we’re giving you recommendations.”

Sleep, he said, is a useful example. Eight hours might look impressive on paper, but Samsung can also factor in sleep quality, sleep stages, bedtime consistency, and other signals before presenting its assessment.

That is where AI increasingly enters the equation, turning a pile of measurements into something intended to be understandable without a sports-science degree.

Your watch is not your doctor

There is inevitably a point where health guidance starts to resemble medical advice.

Samsung already offers features such as blood pressure monitoring, ECG and sleep apnoea detection that sit much closer to the medical end of the wearable spectrum than an activity score.

Dinham is keen to distinguish those regulated features from the broader wellness recommendations generated elsewhere in Samsung Health.

“A lot of the features that we have on our devices are guidance,” he explains. “Here’s the data we’ve gathered. Here’s what we think you should do.”

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

That distinction could become increasingly important as wearables start noticing subtle changes before their owners do.

Dinham highlights Samsung’s Vitals feature, which establishes personal baselines across several measurements. If skin temperature begins climbing over several nights, for example, the watch might flag the deviation and suggest taking it easy or prioritising sleep.

It does not diagnose an infection or claim that you are definitely becoming ill, but it might recognise that something has changed before you consciously notice it yourself.

“Without a wearable device, you’re not necessarily going to be able to feel [that] until it’s kind of a bit too late,” Dinham says.

For Samsung, that is where the wider opportunity lies. “The long-term vision with Samsung wearables is all about preventative health.”

A watch that knows what you’re running on

The latest hardware is also becoming better at understanding the context around exercise rather than simply recording it.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, for example, puts greater emphasis on trail running, and Dinham says its accelerometers can analyse characteristics such as cadence, stride, and movement patterns to help infer what kind of terrain the wearer is crossing.

“If you’re going downhill and those strides are smooth, it will know that it’s more of a tarmac surface,” he explains. “If you’re going downhill and it is more bumpy, it’s going to know that that’s a dirt or a rock surface.”

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

That information can sit alongside elevation, GPS data and other workout measurements to build a more complete picture of what the athlete has actually been doing.

Samsung has also added hydration prompts, including recommendations to replace electrolytes after sufficiently demanding efforts, along with route navigation and dual-frequency GPS.

The interesting part is that watches are gradually gaining more context. A five-mile run is no longer just a five-mile run; the watch can increasingly understand whether it was fast, slow, mountainous or technically demanding, and whether it placed more strain on you than your normal training.

That context is what could make future injury-prevention features substantially more useful.

Five years from now

Dinham is understandably unwilling to predict exactly what Samsung's wearables will be doing several product generations from now, but he sees improving sensors and AI as the two forces likely to push health tracking forward.

“As those sensors get better, more accurate, [and] can track more things, we can gather more data [and] make more recommendations to our customers on what they do for sleep, nutrition [and] activity,” he says.

He also points towards closer links between wearables and healthcare providers as part of the longer-term opportunity. “It’d be great to be involved in real-time syncing with medical institutions and things like that, so you can get real-time feedback.”

That does not mean Samsung envisages your Galaxy Watch replacing your GP.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

“We never want to say you never want to see your doctor again,” Dinham says. “But we definitely want to put things in place where you can reduce the need to see your doctor.”

That might ultimately be the more realistic future for wearable health. Your smartwatch may never confidently declare that an injury is coming next Tuesday or diagnose an illness while you are making breakfast, but it does not necessarily need to.

If it can notice that something about your training, sleep, temperature or recovery is drifting away from normal, then explain that change clearly enough for you to act on it.

This could be considerably more useful than another dashboard full of numbers. So, as things stand now, the watch provides the warning signs, but Samsung still wants you to make the final decision.