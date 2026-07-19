This tech-packed temporary tattoo could be your next fitness tracker and even save your life
A paint-on electronic tattoo monitors your body more accurately than wearables and could spot serious health issues early
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A paint-on electronic tattoo monitors your body more accurately than wearables and could spot serious health issues early