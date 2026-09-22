Manscaped’s new body groomer gets a premium makeover and a serious battery boost

QUICK SUMMARY Manscaped has launched its latest Lawn Mower Ultra Gen 6, bringing a new metal design, longer battery life, upgraded blades and a colour display to its new flagship trimmer. It’s currently available in the US for $119.99, and will arrive in the UK on 6th October for £120.

Manscaped has unveiled its latest grooming tool, the Lawn Mower Ultra Gen 6, bringing a new metal design, upgraded blades and a colour display to the brand’s flagship below-the-waist trimmer.

The Lawn Mower Ultra Gen 6 is designed to offer a closer and smoother trim, with Manscaped claiming its upgraded ceramic blade can reduce the number of passes needed. It also comes with an interchangeable dual-head system, giving users both a SkinSafe ceramic trimmer and a bidirectional foil blade for trimming and shaving.

Priced at $119.99, it’s currently exclusive in the US via Manscaped’s online store and Amazon, but it’s set to arrive in the UK on 6th October for £120.

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(Image credit: Manscaped)

Compared to previous models such as the Lawn Mower Go, the new model gets a premium metal chassis, which has been designed to provide better balance. There’s also a high-resolution colour display, showing information such as remaining battery life, as well as built-in tutorials and reminders for when it’s time to replace the blade.

Battery life has also been increased, with the Lawn Mower Ultra Gen 6 offering up to 100 minutes of runtime, making it the longest-lasting trimmer in the Lawn Mower range.

The trimmer is also waterproof and can be used either wet or dry, whilst a dual-temperature LED spotlight is designed to make it easier to see. Other features include USB-C and wireless charging, a travel lock and a soft storage pouch.

(Image credit: Manscaped)

Alongside the new trimmer, Manscaped has also launched a new three-step range of groin care products designed to be used before and after trimming.

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First up is Ball Scrub, an exfoliating formula containing pineapple extracts and volcanic pumice. It’s designed to remove dirt, dead skin and freshly trimmed hair whilst preparing the skin for shaving.

That’s followed by Ball Shave Gel, a clear, no-drip gel designed specifically for the groin. The clear formula is intended to make it easier to see what you’re doing whilst also providing extra glide across sensitive skin.

The final step is Ball Deo, a refreshed version of Manscaped’s existing ball deodorant. It’s designed to help combat odour and chafing whilst soothing the skin and helping to prevent ingrown hairs, and it’s available in three scents.