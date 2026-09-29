Haglöfs’ new Swedish collab turns two hiking staples into seriously slick technical gear with 20K waterproofing and a sharp prototype-inspired look
The KA-YO Prototype collection gives a waterproof shell and lightweight 40-litre pack a restrained makeover
Haglöfs has teamed up with fellow Swedish outfit KA-YO for a new two-piece outdoor collection that proves a collaboration doesn’t necessarily need wild colours or oversized logos to stand out.
The PROTOTYPE® (H-001) + Haglöfs is the first capsule that takes two existing Haglöfs staples and gives them KA-YO’s distinctly technical _Prototype® treatment.
Both the Front Proof shell and Magma 40L backpack are almost entirely black, punctuated by small flashes of bright orange hardware and sparse H-001 and Prototype branding.
It isn’t radically removed from Haglöfs’ usual understated aesthetic, but the details give the collection a sharper, almost development-sample feel.
Haglöfs describes the project as bringing together the companies’ “shared heritage of Nordic functionality”, while KA-YO has given the collaboration the rather more mysterious title The Impossible Playground.
This is officially “drop 1”, too, suggesting there’s more to come.
More than an orange zip
The more exciting of the two pieces is the Front Proof Prototype Jacket, partly because it has serious weather-protection prowess.
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The waterproof shell uses Haglöfs’ three-layer PROOF Pro shell fabric, made from 100% recycled polyester, with a 20,000mm waterproof rating and 20,000g/m²/24h breathability.
Other features include a lightweight, helmet-compatible hood, a two-way front zip, a zipped chest pocket, ventilation openings and higher hand pockets that remain usable while wearing a backpack.
The Magma Prototype 40L – the backpack component of the collection – is a lightweight frameless hiking pack weighing approximately 800g.
Its recycled ripstop construction features taped seams and water resistance, while a roll-top closure lets you adjust the capacity depending on how much gear you’re carrying.
A V-shaped compression system helps secure the load, and you also get external pockets, attachment points, padded shoulder straps and a supportive hip belt.
KA-YO operates somewhere between an outdoor retailer, a design platform and a performance-fashion label from its Stockholm base.
Its Prototype line leans heavily into experimental materials and highly technical-looking design.
Haglöfs, on the other hand, supplies the genuine mountain credentials.
The Haglöfs x KA-YO collection is available now, with Haglöfs listing the Front Proof Prototype Jacket for £219 and the Magma Prototype 40L for £159 in the UK.
European pricing is €319 and €229, respectively. US and AU prices and availability TBC.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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