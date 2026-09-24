Iconic Icelandic outdoor brand 66°North just raided 100 years of its archive for a brilliant retro collection including an ’80s overall worn by Björk
The company is celebrating its centenary by reviving ten pieces from ten decades of weatherproof clothing
Founded in a small Icelandic fishing village in 1926, 66°North has spent the past century making clothing for some fairly unforgiving conditions.
This year marks the company's 100th anniversary, and the Icelandic outdoor brand has already been busy celebrating it.
For its latest capsule, 66ºNorth dug through the archives and brought back ten pieces spanning ten decades of its history.
The aptly named 100-Year Capsule stretches from the protective clothing 66°North originally produced for North Atlantic fishermen to technical shells and down jackets that helped turn it into the outdoor and lifestyle brand it is today.
As you would expect, 66°North has updated the designs with modern performance fabrics while retaining their archive silhouettes, colours and details.
Bookending the collection are the Slippurinn Anorak, first introduced in 1926 and now reimagined using Gore-Tex Windstopper, and the Snæfell Shell Jacket, representing the 2016–2026 period in a particularly striking orange colourway inspired by traditional fishermen's coats.
Between the two are eight more pieces that chart some of the more unexpected moments in 66°North's history.
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From Icelandic workwear to Björk-approved ’80s outerwear
Highlights include the chunky Bylur Sweater, the long Arnarhóll Coat, the wonderfully dramatic Ægissíða Rain Coat and the blue-and-black Kría Colourblock Shell Jacket, which looks every bit as 90s as you would hope.
The collection also incorporates the Tindur Down Jacket, Þórsmörk Parka and a recreation of the brand's classic Workman beanie.
Perhaps the most interesting piece is the Greni Overall, known in Iceland as the kuldagalli, an insulated all-in-one that became a fixture among Icelandic teenagers in the 1980s, with Björk among its most notable wearers.
For the anniversary collection, it returns with archival KRAFT and 66°N embroidery.
Each piece also gets a specially developed woven label detailing the garment and the decade it represents, reinforcing the sense that this is as much a wearable history lesson as a conventional outdoor collection.
“Reaching 100 years gives us a unique opportunity to look back at the collections, people and ideas that have shaped 66°North,” says Bjarney Harðardóttir, the company's Chief Brand Officer and co-owner.
“The 100-Year Capsule is a celebration of our evolution. Each piece has its own story, but they are all connected by the same purpose that has guided us from the beginning – creating clothing that is made to last.”
The 66°North 100-Year Capsule launches globally on 24 September through the brand's website and selected 66°North stores.
Its Reykjavík, Copenhagen and London flagships will also host a 100-hour anniversary experience from 25–28 September, combining art, sound, scent, taste and touch.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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