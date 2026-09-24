Meta just dropped a handheld AI assistant called the Muse Charm
On top of its new glasses, Meta just announced its AI assistant in a portable pendant form
Tonight's Meta Connect event revealed new versions of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, including new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses, and a new super lightweight VR headset. But there was one more thing...
During the one-hour keynote, Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated Meta's new AI assistant, Muse, by giving it tasks to develop a new product he was working on. Then, in the closing moments of the presentation, he revealed it was a real product and pulled it out of his pocket.
"We packed the whole Muse experience, including the whole real-time voice and avatar stack into something that fits on a keychain," said Zuckerberg.
The device, called the Muse Charm, has a fingerprint sensor in the corner, which you tap to wake your Muse and start talking, 'without having to unlock a phone or open an app.'
Zuckerberg explained that if you don't wear glasses, this is the fastest way to access the AI assistant. We have long been expecting OpenAI to release a handheld AI assistant but it looks like Meta has beaten them to it.
Meta plans to have the device ready to ship in time for the holiday season, though no exact details or pricing were revealed.
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As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
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