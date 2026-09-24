Meta Ray-Ban Display finally coming to the UK and Europe – the smart glasses with a screen set to arrive next month
Meta is widening the release of its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses outside of the US at last
Quick Summary
The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are finally making their way to the UK and other regions from 13 October.
Released in the US last year, the glasses have an in-line display that can be used to interact with apps and other AI features.
Meta's smart glasses with a display will finally be available in regions outside the US. It's taken a year, but the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are set to hit stores in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Canada soon.
We first tried them in September 2025 and were suitably impressed. Unlike the Snap Specs, which are full AR glasses, the Display glasses share many of the capabilities of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses currently available, including Meta AI support, the camera and speakers in the arms. But they add a full-colour, high-resolution (600 x 600) mini display that pops up in the bottom right of your vision when needed.
You get a 20-degree field of view and brightness of up to 5,000 nits, but rather than feature an augmented reality experience, you can see visualisations of apps and tasks as if someone is holding up a smartphone nearby.
On top of the glasses, you also get Meta's Neural Band included. This allows you to make simple gestures to control the in-lens display and interact with the software. It recognises pinches and movements by reading electrical pulses in your wrist.
Pre-orders for the glasses start today, with availabilty from 13 October. Prices start from £749 in the UK and €899 in Europe.
New Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses (Gen 3) too
In addition to the Meta Ray-Ban Display announcement, the tech giant has revealed a new generation of its smart glasses – this time with a slimmer build and extended battery life (nine hours).
There will also be a limited edition aviator variant as an additional style.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Meta has also announced new styles of its own-branded glasses models, plus a special edition collaboration with rapper Lisa from Black Pink.
And there are new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses for those who don't want the controversial camera set into the frame. These allow for Meta AI interaction and music playback, but ditch the video recording and other camera features.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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