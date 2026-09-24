Meta Ray-Ban Display finally coming to the UK and Europe – the smart glasses with a screen set to arrive next month

Quick Summary The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are finally making their way to the UK and other regions from 13 October. Released in the US last year, the glasses have an in-line display that can be used to interact with apps and other AI features.

Meta's smart glasses with a display will finally be available in regions outside the US. It's taken a year, but the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses are set to hit stores in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Canada soon.

We first tried them in September 2025 and were suitably impressed. Unlike the Snap Specs, which are full AR glasses, the Display glasses share many of the capabilities of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses currently available, including Meta AI support, the camera and speakers in the arms. But they add a full-colour, high-resolution (600 x 600) mini display that pops up in the bottom right of your vision when needed.

You get a 20-degree field of view and brightness of up to 5,000 nits, but rather than feature an augmented reality experience, you can see visualisations of apps and tasks as if someone is holding up a smartphone nearby.

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On top of the glasses, you also get Meta's Neural Band included. This allows you to make simple gestures to control the in-lens display and interact with the software. It recognises pinches and movements by reading electrical pulses in your wrist.

Pre-orders for the glasses start today, with availabilty from 13 October. Prices start from £749 in the UK and €899 in Europe.

New Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses (Gen 3) too

In addition to the Meta Ray-Ban Display announcement, the tech giant has revealed a new generation of its smart glasses – this time with a slimmer build and extended battery life (nine hours).

There will also be a limited edition aviator variant as an additional style.

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Meta has also announced new styles of its own-branded glasses models, plus a special edition collaboration with rapper Lisa from Black Pink.

And there are new Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses for those who don't want the controversial camera set into the frame. These allow for Meta AI interaction and music playback, but ditch the video recording and other camera features.