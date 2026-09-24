Oppo just launched the first phone with three 200MP cameras and Hasselblad imaging

Quick settings Oppo has officially announced the Oppo Find X10 series of phones, topped by the Find X10 Pro Max. The new phone crams in three 200-megapixel sensors, vying to be your next camera phone of choice.

The battle for dominance in next-gen phones has started, with recent announcements from Motorola, Xiaomi and now Oppo, showcasing the flagship phones for 2027.

Oppo has officially announced the Oppo Find X10 family, topped by the Find X10 Pro Max. The phone was previously teased ahead of the launch in China, and has now seen its official release.

The reason we're seeing the flurry of announcements at the moment is the launch of new core hardware from Qualcomm with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, as well as MediaTek with the Dimensity 9600 Pro.

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It's the 9600 Pro that sits at the heart of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, leading a trio of new phones in the family. The Find X10 and Find X10E offer lower-tier options, but it's going to be the Pro Max that takes all the headlines.

Much of the focus will be on the three 200-megapixel cameras on the back of the phone, again developed with Hasselblad. That will see the main camera with an f/1.5 aperture, sitting on a 1/1.3in sensor, taking 24mm shots.

That will be joined by a 200-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 1/1.56in sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13mm focal length, while the 200-megapixel telephoto uses a 1/1.56in sensor with f/2.1 and offers 70mm focal distance, as well as supporting macro functions.

(Image credit: Oppo)

To expand the photography options, a 200x zoom telephoto kit will also be offered.

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There's a 6.78-inch display with 2772 x 1272 pixel resolution, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. But it's the narrow bezels that enhance the design that will draw the most attention.

There's a huge 8000mAh battery with 80W charging in a phone that's 8.4mm thick and weights 233g, although the final weight will depend on the colour you choose. The Warm Orange and Light Titanium models are slightly heavier than the Moon White.

The overall design is rather conservative for an "ultra" phone, with the rear of the design splitting the camera housing, expanding on the design of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

While the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max has been launched in China, it's been confirmed that it's getting a global launch soon, rather than waiting until 2027. While Oppo hasn't officially confirmed the dates, it's already listed on Oppo's UK website, with the ability to register interest.

There's also the option to pay a deposit to get a voucher off the price, with the terms and conditions saying that the voucher is valid from 21 October to 28 October, which is likely the pre-order period for the device in the UK. That would suggest global announcement on 21 October and availability on 28 October.