The future of Android phones set to be more powerful than ever, as new hardware revealed

Quick Summary Qualcomm has revealed its latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 platform, designed for Android phones, comes in not one but two forms – with a step-up 'Extreme' version elevating Agentic AI potential. The new hardware is built on TSMC's 2nm process, and is therefore a generational upgrade over the Gen 5 chips from last year. That means more power – with the world's first 5GHz mobile processor core – and greater efficiency. Expect rollout in flagship Android phones imminently, with Xiaomi and Motorola looking to be first out of the gates – but with many more to follow from now and throughout 2027.

Each year, major chip-maker Qualcomm, hosts its Snapdragon Summit event, to reveal the latest mobile hardware that will power the best Android phones of tomorrow.

For 2026 it's a little different, because the reveal of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is joined by another and even more powerful 'Extreme' version – taking a leaf out of Qualcomm's X Elite laptop processors playbook.

That spells a big jump for the top-tier Android phones from the end of this year and through into 2027, especially where artificial intelligence (AI) models are even more demanding – as this is what the Extreme chip is particularly adept at delivering.

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8 Elite Gen 6 vs. Extreme: What's Different?

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 are the official names – despite there never being a 'Gen 5' or earlier of the Extreme variant.

Both chips are built on the same architecture, with a custom-built processor (CPU) capable of up to 5GHz for the first time in mobile phone devices.

The key advances in the Extreme chip are largely aimed at Agentic AI workloads, with 50% larger shared memory in its Hexagon NPU.

The graphics (GPU), meanwhile, has dedicated cores for AI operations, with additional high performance memory, plus what Qualcomm calls Adreno Neural Fusion for AI-assisted resolution and frame-rate generation.

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The image signal processor (ISP) also steps things up a notch in the Extreme model, able to offer 8K capture at up to 60fps, or even 4K at 240fps. There's APV and VVC codec support for cinema-grade video, too.

Which devices will feature Gen 6 and when?

(Image credit: Motorola)

At this early stage there's only been a trickle of information about which devices will adopt Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets – with Xiaomi and Motorola the first two major brands to confirm.

There'll no doubt be plenty more – as Samsung retains its ongoing partnership with Qualcomm, so the Galaxy S27 series is likely a future candidate – and other partners throughout the globe.

Let's not forget, however, that MediaTek was earlier in its announcement of its Dimensity 9600 chip, which is already confirmed to appear in Oppo's next flagship, as one example.

T3 is on the ground at Snapdragon Summit 2026, where we'll be keeping eyes peeled for further announcements – and will update this article about any other future handset reveals.