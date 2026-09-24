Meta responds to smart glasses concerns by ditching the camera on new, audio-only Ray-Bans
If you're worried about the cameras on Ray-Ban Meta glasses, there's a new pair you might prefer
Quick Summary
Ray-Ban and Meta have introduced a smart glasses range without the camera, to waylay concerns about privacy.
They still come with Meta AI interactivity and the ability to listen to music, but look more like standard Ray-Bans.
We've come a long way since the first smart glasses from Ray-Ban and Meta hit the scene. There are now 100s of models in all-manner of different styles.
The one thing that's tied them all together though is that each pair features a camera build into the frame. It is a useful addition, allowing the glasses and Meta AI to see what you do, but has also proved controversial.
That's why, with the new refresh of the range, the partnering companies have announced a new model in the lineup – one without a camera at all. You still get Meta AI, which you can ask questions and use to translate languages, and there are speakers in the arms to listen to the responses and music. However, there's no way to take pictures or video with them – hence removing some of the stigma that has built up.
For all intents and purposes, the Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses look like standard Ray-Bans. They are available in the brand's classic Clubmaster and Burbank styles with 23 colour and lens combinations. You'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between them and the non-smart versions from the front.
The arms are noticeably thicker to house the smart tech and speakers, of course, which work in a similar way to the conventional Ray-Ban Meta glasses. But the weight has been kept to a minimum, at just 43g. Standard Clubmasters are around 38g, for example.
One main benefit to ditching the camera is that battery life is now claimed to be a very decent 12 hours between charges. There are more charge cycles in the carry case.
Ray-Ban Meta Audio is available from 13 October in the US, priced $349. UK price and availability are still to be confirmed.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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