T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Gramicci, Flower Mountain, Universal Works, G-SHOCK and more
From resurrected Gore-Tex icons and futuristic backpacks to Björk-approved snowsuits and pigeon-inspired sneakers, these are the pieces that caught our eye this week
This week’s best style drops are all doing something a little unexpected with familiar ideas.
G-SHOCK has borrowed from origami to rethink how a watch strap moves around the wrist, Db has turned its best-known backpack into a barely-there ultralight version, and Gramicci is making a convincing case for hemp as an everyday trouser fabric.
Elsewhere, 66°North is dipping into a century of Icelandic workwear, Universal Works and TAION have reworked RAF-inspired outerwear with Japanese down, and Flower Mountain has handed its trail-flavoured Yamano 3 to New York streetwear institution Staple.
It’s a good snapshot of where style is heading into autumn, with technical fabrics, outdoor influences and heritage references still everywhere, but the most interesting pieces coming from brands willing to reinterpret them rather than simply repeat them.
Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.