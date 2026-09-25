T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Gramicci, Flower Mountain, Universal Works, G-SHOCK and more

This week’s best style drops are all doing something a little unexpected with familiar ideas.

G-SHOCK has borrowed from origami to rethink how a watch strap moves around the wrist, Db has turned its best-known backpack into a barely-there ultralight version, and Gramicci is making a convincing case for hemp as an everyday trouser fabric.

Elsewhere, 66°North is dipping into a century of Icelandic workwear, Universal Works and TAION have reworked RAF-inspired outerwear with Japanese down, and Flower Mountain has handed its trail-flavoured Yamano 3 to New York streetwear institution Staple.

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It’s a good snapshot of where style is heading into autumn, with technical fabrics, outdoor influences and heritage references still everywhere, but the most interesting pieces coming from brands willing to reinterpret them rather than simply repeat them.

Matt Kollat Section Editor | T3 Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.