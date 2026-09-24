I'd love this accessory for my iPhone – but I don't think Apple will ever make it

In the course of a recent press trip for its X500 series phone launch, Vivo put a whole heap of different photography accessories in my hands, with all of them coming together into a seriously persuasive camera kit for those who want to capture shots that are all but impossible on most phones.

Weirdly, though, I don't think Vivo realised how impressive one little bit of the kit would be – the Camera Screen. This is basically a little wireless AMOLED display that plays really nice with the Vivo X500 (or X500 Pro, or X500 Pro Max) camera app, making it a mirrored viewfinder display.

With a Qi2-style magnetic ring to secure it to compatible cases, this can become the ultimate selfie display, but it's also a full touch-screen, which really makes it way more powerful than you might expect from looking at it.

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Place your phone on a tripod, for instance, and you now have a remote that can not only simply trigger shots, but one that can swap between modes, zoom levels, focus points and way more, since you basically have the whole camera app in your hand.

It's a brilliant little idea that's executed almost unbelievably smoothly, and while I haven't had that many chances to use it yet, my early experimentation confirmed that it works pretty beautifully. All this over just a Bluetooth connection, too!

(Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills)

It's the sort of fun little extra that I'd love to see Apple experiment with, since I'm an iPhone user when I'm not testing a device, and my MagSafe case is generally only used for night-time charging. It'd be really fun to be able to add this sort of wireless display to my phone photography, if it could work on iOS.

Frankly, it's also the sort of thing that I think would thrive on Kickstarter if a third party managed to make it work at a reasonable price, which is quite a big "if". Vivo's launching the display at CNY699, or about $105, which already means it's probably a bit too pricy to be a novelty addition.

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I've also already discovered that the AMOLED panel it uses is extremely easy to scratch, compared to the far harder glass used on phone screens nowadays, so there are compromises to be found.

The core idea, though, remains a really fun one, and the implementation is impressive for a first outing. This is arguably the sort of experimentation that really marks out Chinese phone brands from the likes of Apple and Google right now, and I'm excited to see what more we could get down the line.