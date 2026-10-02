T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Saucony, PORTER, Levi's, Dickies and more

From technical outerwear and workwear to statement sneakers and Japanese-made bags, nine of the freshest menswear drops this week

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Published In Features 3 min read
Saucony Space Cowboy Collection
(Image credit: Saucony)

October has arrived, and this week’s best new drops feel suitably transitional. Technical outerwear is rubbing shoulders with proper fashion, heritage workwear is getting an unexpected makeover, and running kit continues its steady march into everyday wardrobes

This week’s edit includes a waterproof cap from The North Face and Aimé Leon Dore, Saucony’s brilliantly over-the-top take on the Wild West, and one of the more convincing attempts we’ve seen to turn a traditional trench coat into performance wear.

There’s also fresh kit from On, Levi’s, Dickies and LABRUM, plus a Japanese-made bag that might be the smartest cycling accessory you’ll see all autumn. Here are eight new arrivals worth knowing about this week.

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Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

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