T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Saucony, PORTER, Levi's, Dickies and more
From technical outerwear and workwear to statement sneakers and Japanese-made bags, nine of the freshest menswear drops this week
October has arrived, and this week’s best new drops feel suitably transitional. Technical outerwear is rubbing shoulders with proper fashion, heritage workwear is getting an unexpected makeover, and running kit continues its steady march into everyday wardrobes
This week’s edit includes a waterproof cap from The North Face and Aimé Leon Dore, Saucony’s brilliantly over-the-top take on the Wild West, and one of the more convincing attempts we’ve seen to turn a traditional trench coat into performance wear.
There’s also fresh kit from On, Levi’s, Dickies and LABRUM, plus a Japanese-made bag that might be the smartest cycling accessory you’ll see all autumn. Here are eight new arrivals worth knowing about this week.
The latest The North Face x Aimé Leon Dore collection is packed with desirable outerwear, but you don’t need to buy a new jacket to get involved. This five-panel cap uses waterproof and breathable three-layer GORE-TEX, has a curved peak and an adjustable buckle to keep things pleasingly simple, too.
Saucony has gone full space western for its latest collection, and my favourite of the bunch is definitely the ProGrid V2 Space Cowboy. The early-2000s runner combines white mesh with warm brown panels, decorative Western-inspired stitching, cow-print material around the collar and flashes of chrome. It shouldn’t really work, yet somehow the combination looks spectacular.
Entire Studios has taken one of menswear’s most traditional silhouettes and given it the adidas performance treatment. The oversized Uniform Trenchcoat uses technical plain-weave fabric, bonded details, ventilation zones and functional pockets, plus a high neck and full-length zip. Finally, a trenchcoat I would actually wear!
Cycling brand Pas Normal Studios and Japanese luggage specialist PORTER have reunited, and this substantial tote is the standout. Built from premium Japanese fabric, it features large external pockets, elastic webbing, a zipped front compartment and a water-repellent construction.
On’s outdoor collection continues to get more stylish, and the new Espresso colour of its unisex Ascent Fleece Jacket might be one of its easiest pieces to wear away from the trail. The fleece uses lightweight On ThermaTec insulation and adds reinforced elbow patches, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem.
Sacai rarely leaves a familiar silhouette alone, and its latest Levi’s collaboration applies Chitose Abe’s deconstruct-and-rebuild approach to classic American denim. The relaxed Sherpa Jacket combines selvedge construction and faux sherpa with genuine leather pocket details, a traditional cinch back and leather adjusters at the waist and collar.
Dickies is synonymous with hard-wearing workwear, which makes seeing its name on a cardigan feel surprisingly refreshing. Part of the brand’s new Pull&Bear collaboration, this blue knitted layer takes the familiar Dickies identity somewhere considerably more collegiate and casual. It’s also one of the easiest pieces in this week’s edit to work into an everyday autumn wardrobe.
London label LABRUM has returned to adidas Running for another collection that puts cultural storytelling into proper performance kit. The new Adizero capsule features LABRUM’s Olokun flower motif, inspired by founder Foday Dumbuya’s West African heritage and the ocean as a symbol of connection. The lightweight race singlet might be designed for speed, but its rich graphics make it far more interesting than your standard running vest.
The Tembo II RO combines a chunky, sneaker-like silhouette with a grippy Vibram rubber outsole and a removable bootie lined with warm Polartec fleece. The almost radioactive Orange Zing colourway is the real reason it belongs here, though, turning an already unusual Crocs silhouette into something almost impossible to ignore.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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