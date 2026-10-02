T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Saucony, PORTER, Levi's, Dickies and more

October has arrived, and this week’s best new drops feel suitably transitional. Technical outerwear is rubbing shoulders with proper fashion, heritage workwear is getting an unexpected makeover, and running kit continues its steady march into everyday wardrobes

This week’s edit includes a waterproof cap from The North Face and Aimé Leon Dore, Saucony’s brilliantly over-the-top take on the Wild West, and one of the more convincing attempts we’ve seen to turn a traditional trench coat into performance wear.

There’s also fresh kit from On, Levi’s, Dickies and LABRUM, plus a Japanese-made bag that might be the smartest cycling accessory you’ll see all autumn. Here are eight new arrivals worth knowing about this week.

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