Nanoleaf expands beyond smart lighting with first-ever LED face mask

Nanoleaf has made an unexpected leap at CES 2025 with the release of its first-ever LED face mask. Typically known for its array of the best smart lights, this marks the brand's first foray into the skincare market.

This isn't the first time we've seen a well known brand expand into the skincare market for the first time, with Shark's CyroGlow being the most recent example. However it is quite rare to see such a jump as this, especially as Nanoleaf hasn't ventured beyond anything other than smart lights before.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Nanoleaf’s LED Light Therapy Face Mask is a state-of-the-art FDA Class II certified skincare device designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including fine lines, acne, uneven skin tone and collagen production. Utilising clinically proven red and Near Infrared Light (NIR) therapy, it's designed to deliver targeted treatment with precision.

The device also features seven different modes to target specific skin concerns, which is significantly more than the typical two to four modes that the best LED face masks tend to offer. Made from premium medical-grade materials, the mask is ergonomically designed to fit the contours of the face, ensuring both effectiveness and ease of use.

The Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask is priced at $149.99 USD (approximately £120) and is available now for preorder exclusively on Nanoleaf's website.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Today's best SENSSE Pro LED Face Mask, CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask and Project E Beauty LED Face Mask Light Therapy deals $139.90 View $380 View $380 View Show More Deals

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors