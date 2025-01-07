Nanoleaf expands beyond smart lighting with first-ever LED face mask

Nanoleaf has made an unexpected leap at CES 2025 with the release of its first-ever LED face mask. Typically known for its array of the best smart lights, this marks the brand's first foray into the skincare market.
This isn't the first time we've seen a well known brand expand into the skincare market for the first time, with Shark's CyroGlow being the most recent example. However it is quite rare to see such a jump as this, especially as Nanoleaf hasn't ventured beyond anything other than smart lights before.
Nanoleaf’s LED Light Therapy Face Mask is a state-of-the-art FDA Class II certified skincare device designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including fine lines, acne, uneven skin tone and collagen production. Utilising clinically proven red and Near Infrared Light (NIR) therapy, it's designed to deliver targeted treatment with precision.
The device also features seven different modes to target specific skin concerns, which is significantly more than the typical two to four modes that the best LED face masks tend to offer. Made from premium medical-grade materials, the mask is ergonomically designed to fit the contours of the face, ensuring both effectiveness and ease of use.
The Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask is priced at $149.99 USD (approximately £120) and is available now for preorder exclusively on Nanoleaf's website.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Forget Samsung's The Frame TV, the InkPoster is a digital frame with a difference
Full colour E Ink poster replicates traditional wall art
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung plans to turn your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring into all-encompassing AI health companions
The South Korean company’s wearable upgrades promise smarter health insights for all
By Matt Kollat Published
-
ULTRALOQ debuts world’s first ultra-wide band smart lock – but it’ll cost you
ULTRALOQ announces two new smart locks at CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue upgrades its app with its first ever AI lighting assistant
Philips Hue introduces an AI-powered assistant and LG TV support
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Watch out! Dreame’s new robot vacuum can climb up the stairs
Dreame gives its latest robot vacuum cleaner robotic arms and legs
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eufy unveils world's first detachable multi-function robot vacuum – is this the future of home cleaning?
It's pretty revolutionary stuff
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Lockly's new smart lock is the ultimate combination of luxury and high security
Ditch the bulk and embrace elegance with the all-new Lockly Styla
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
SwitchBot’s new smart lock is perfect for renters and compatible with almost any lock type
SwitchBot debuts new smart lock and video doorbell at CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Roborock’s new robot vacuum has a robotic arm – and I don’t know how to feel about it
Roborock debuts new robot vacuums at CES 2025, including one with a robotic arm
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Withings’ smart mirror combines a smartwatch and scales into a full-length health scanner
Withings debuts new conceptual smart health mirror at CES 2025
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published