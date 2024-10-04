Shark Beauty enters skincare market with first-ever LED face mask, the CryoGlow

QUICK SUMMARY Shark Beauty has entered the skincare market for the first time after unveiling its brand new LED face mask, the Shark CyroGlow. It offers four personalised modes to target multi-generational skincare needs, and is designed for all skin tones, textures and genders. The CyroGlow will be available in the UK later this year, and in additional markets in 2025. Pricing is yet to be known.

Consumers have been nothing short of impressed since Shark Beauty launched as a subsidiary of SharkNinja in 2021. Known for its array of innovative haircare tools, ranging from the best-selling FlexStyle to the brand new SpeedStyle Pro Flex, it's a firm favourite for those who appreciate professional-grade stylers without the premium price tag.

News has hit this morning that the brand has now entered the skincare market with its own version of the best LED face mask, the Shark CyroGlow. This is a huge move for Shark Beauty, particularly as it's shifted its focus to an entirely new realm of technology. However, it also highlights the brand's rapid growth, suggesting there’s no limit to where things can go next.

The Shark CyroGlow been designed for all skin tones and textures, and most importantly, all genders. It's also the UK’s first LED face mask that uses cold therapy technology to de-puff under eyes in as little as five minutes.

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark CryoGlow offers four personalised modes that target multi-generational skincare needs, ranging from skin-brightening to anti-ageing. One mode includes Skin Sustain, a four minute session of red, blue and infrared LEDs that help enhance skin radiance and maintain skin condition.

“At Shark Beauty, our ethos for innovation starts with listening to our consumers and solving their every day problems. We know that skin, much like hair, is a major source of confidence for people with top concerns being blemishes and fine lines and wrinkles. Shark CryoGlow combines cutting-edge LED technology with full-face coverage and a cooling undereye experience to make glowing skin achievable at home.” says Danielle Lessing, SVP Global Product Development at Shark Beauty.

Shark Beauty claims results can be noticed within eight weeks, which is a little longer than a number of alternatives. However, we'll be testing this out in our upcoming review, so keep an eye out.

The Shark CryoGlow will be available in the UK later this year, and it's due to launch in additional markets in 2025 pending compliance with local regulations. Pricing is yet to be known.

(Image credit: Shark)