5 reasons why Shark's brand new high-velocity hair dryer has gone straight in my basket

Despite taking place a few weeks ago now, the best news from IFA 2024 is far from over. We've seen a number of new products hit shelves following the tech show, and this latest launch from Shark Beauty is no exception.

During its opening press conference, SharkNinja announced the introduction of two new hair dryers to Shark Beauty's range of best-selling styling tools. The SpeedStyle Pro and SpeedStyle Pro Flex are upgraded versions of the original Shark SpeedStyle, Shark Beauty's first-ever hair dryer from August 2023. Whilst the new SpeedStyle Pro is yet to make an appearance, the SpeedStyle Pro Flex launched on Shark's website just a few days ago, so that's where we're going to begin.

To kick things off, I'm going to be taking you through the five main reasons I'll be purchasing the new Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex. Its impressive price point and innovative new features have left me seriously impressed, and I'm sure you will be too.

1. It folds to half its size

(Image credit: Shark)

Packing one of the best hair dryers when travelling is usually best avoided, mostly due to how bulky and heavy they can be. However, the Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex is able to fold to half its size, making it the perfect option for lightweight packing.

The previous model wasn't able to do this, so it's great to see such a useful design upgrade.

2. It delivers wet-to-dry styling with no heat damage

Unless you know the exact temperature you should style your hair, it's very easy to apply to much heat when using a styling tool. Shark's new pro hair dryer measures and regulates temperature 1000 times a second, preventing it from exceeding 110°C.

It also features IQ Speed Styling, allowing it to automatically adjust settings for each accessory to the ideal temperature and airflow. If you're like me and sometimes prefer manual control, there are four heat and three airflow settings you can choose from.

3. It features Shark's new Scalp Shield Technology

(Image credit: Shark)

Scalp Shield Technology is Shark Beauty’s newest innovation for the SpeedStyle Pro lineup, and it's probably my favourite feature out of them all. Developed in partnership with a team of Shark Beauty engineers, it's designed to protect new hair growth from extreme heat.

You just hold down one of the buttons and it instantly adjusts the temperature whilst maintaining the air flow velocity.

4. It's only £50 more than its predecessor

It's normal to expect a substantial price increase with a second generation product, but I was seriously impressed when I found out the SpeedStyle Pro Flex is only £50 more than its predecessor. Priced at £199.99/$229.99, it's also a lot cheaper than alternative models, including the highly popular Dyson Supersonic.

It boasts an array of new features and attachments, as well as an improved design and attractive colourway. All of that for only a 33% price increase? Yes please.

5. It comes with 4 snazzy attachments

(Image credit: Shark)

I was also really pleased to see a variety of attachments included in the Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex. We've seen the QuickSmooth Brush before, but there's now new and improved versions of the Turbo Concentrator and DefrizzFast Diffuser.

The new hair dryer also includes the new FrizzFighter Finishing Tool, designed to smooth flyaways using Coanda airflow technology on dry, straight or straightened hair.

Buy the Shark SpeedStyle Pro FLEX for £199.99/$229.99

If you're interested in more haircare launches from Shark Beauty, check out the new FlexFusion multi-styling tool.