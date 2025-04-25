This LED face mask lifts, massages and rejuvenates your skin – all at the same time

It's a first of its kind

Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask
(Image credit: Silk'n)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in News

If you're a true fan of the best LED face masks, you'll already know that these devices usually take commitment. We’re talking at least four weeks of consistent use to start seeing results, and that’s just the beginning. However, we're seeing more and more high-tech options pop up that promise quicker wins too, and the latest brand to hop on that trend is Silk’n.

Say hello to the Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask – the first-ever EMS LED face mask designed to sculpt, tone and rejuvenate skin like never before. It combines advanced LED light therapy with EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) for a unique, at-home facial workout that delivers anti-ageing results.

It follows on the heels of the hugely popular Silk’n 100 LED Face Mask, which snagged the title of best affordable face mask in our buying guide. The new EMS model is priced at nearly three times the original, but with good reason.

Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask

(Image credit: Silk'n)

This is the first mask on the market to combine LED therapy with Silk’n’s patented EMS tech, working together to boost skin elasticity, smooth fine lines, and seriously amp up your glow. It's described as a 10-minute facial workout, targeting areas like your eye region, cheekbones and mid-face to define and tone.

The mask delivers a whopping 40,000 pulsed light emissions per second, with improved high-intensity LEDs for better absorption and collagen production. There are four LED modes total, and the first three can be used simultaneously with EMS, so you get even more out of each session.

You can grab the Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask now for £299 (around $350) from the Silk’n online store, LOOKFANTASTIC, Beauty Bay or Boots. We’ll be reviewing it on T3 very soon, so watch this space.

Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask

(Image credit: Silk'n)
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

