This LED face mask lifts, massages and rejuvenates your skin – all at the same time
It's a first of its kind
If you're a true fan of the best LED face masks, you'll already know that these devices usually take commitment. We’re talking at least four weeks of consistent use to start seeing results, and that’s just the beginning. However, we're seeing more and more high-tech options pop up that promise quicker wins too, and the latest brand to hop on that trend is Silk’n.
Say hello to the Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask – the first-ever EMS LED face mask designed to sculpt, tone and rejuvenate skin like never before. It combines advanced LED light therapy with EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) for a unique, at-home facial workout that delivers anti-ageing results.
It follows on the heels of the hugely popular Silk’n 100 LED Face Mask, which snagged the title of best affordable face mask in our buying guide. The new EMS model is priced at nearly three times the original, but with good reason.
This is the first mask on the market to combine LED therapy with Silk’n’s patented EMS tech, working together to boost skin elasticity, smooth fine lines, and seriously amp up your glow. It's described as a 10-minute facial workout, targeting areas like your eye region, cheekbones and mid-face to define and tone.
The mask delivers a whopping 40,000 pulsed light emissions per second, with improved high-intensity LEDs for better absorption and collagen production. There are four LED modes total, and the first three can be used simultaneously with EMS, so you get even more out of each session.
You can grab the Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask now for £299 (around $350) from the Silk’n online store, LOOKFANTASTIC, Beauty Bay or Boots. We’ll be reviewing it on T3 very soon, so watch this space.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Buff LED Face Mask review: men deserve great skin too
It's specifically designed for the male complexion
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Nanoleaf's first-ever LED face mask is now available in Europe – here's when and how much it'll cost you
It was first unveiled at CES 2025
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Bon Charge Red Light Face Mask review: turn back time with this powerful, highly wearable LED mask
With its comfy fit and light-blocking eye cups, this LED mask is perfect for multitaskers
By Joanna Ebsworth
-
Shark CryoGlow review: the best LED face mask I've tested so far
Shark Beauty's entry into the skincare market has been nothing short of impressive
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
How to clean an LED face mask: quick tutorials and hygiene tips
Keep your LED skin mask working like new with these easy cleaning tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
CurrentBody Skin LED Lip Perfector review: get fuller lips without resorting to filler
This gadget gives you a perkier, plumper pout without a hint of duck or trout in sight
By Joanna Ebsworth
-
Silk'n takes on Shark with new all-in-one hair styling tool, the SilkyAir Flex
The SilkyAir Flex has a variety of great features, including multiple attachments and luxurious storage case
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Therabody TheraFace Mask review: bright lights and soothing vibrations that tightens skin and banishes spots
After four weeks of using the TheraFace Mask, my skin feels and looks brighter and tighter
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen