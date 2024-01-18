Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 review: the device that's visibly improved my skin in just four weeks

Whilst LED beauty devices aren't new to the cosmetics industry, they still remain some of the most effective at-home skin treatments. LED face masks in particular are often overlooked, mostly due to how expensive they can be. However, recent years have seen some of the best LED face masks come down in price, making them more accessible to those of us at home.

One of the more inexpensive LED face masks currently on the market is the Silk'n LED Face Mask 100. Whilst it's still not cheap, it's highly affordable when compared to higher end models, especially the DÉESSE Pro Led Phototherapy Mask which comes in at a whopping £1,440. With this in mind, I thought it would be great to try Silk'n's cheaper alternative, and to share my thoughts on whether its quality matches the price.

Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 review: price and availability

The Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 has an RRP of £150 and is available on the Silk'n website as well as other retailers, such as Amazon and The Derma Company.

The Face Mask is a part of Silk'n's large LED product range, also including the LED Neck Mask and LED Hand Mask.

Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 review: unboxing and set up

The Silk'n LED Face Mask has a very uncomplicated set up, and everything you needed to know about putting it together was pretty explicable.

Included in the (mostly recyclable) box was the LED mask itself, four elastic straps, remote control, plug, USB cable and the user manual.

When first setting up the mask, the manual instructed that it should be fully charged before use, so that was the first thing I did. I was happy to see that there were indicator lights on the remote which showed the charging process, with four indicator lights showing that the mask was fully charged. After this, I just switched the USB cable from the plug to the remote control, and it was good to go.

I won't lie, I wasn't too impressed with the elastic straps. Not only did they look unappealing, but I was confused on how to attach them. The instructions were quite ambiguous and it was unclear which sized strap should go where. A lot of other LED masks, such as the HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask, actually come with their own straps that are already attached.

After a more thorough search, I did find a small image at the front of the user manual which indicated the way round they should be. After this, I was able to figure it out and get started with treatment.

Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 review: design and features

One of the most inviting things about the Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 is that it provides four different LED modes for different skincare treatments: red, blue, yellow and purple. Each colour then targets a unique skin concern, making it a highly customisable device for anyone's for skincare regime. Have a look for yourself:

Red mode: reduces fine lines and wrinkles, stimulates collagen and improves blood circulation

Blue mode: tackles bacteria-induced acne and normalises oil production

Yellow mode: reduces redness and soothes dry, sensitive skin

Purple mode: anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing

As I have quite sensitive skin, I was most looking forward to trying the red mode and yellow mode, but it's great to have the choice of different treatments.

There are also two modes available, and you just use the remote control to switch between the two. Auto will do a 15 minute sequence of all the different settings, and with Manual allows you to pick your own.

Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 review: performance

Silk'n recommends a treatment plan when first using the mask, and this is what I followed to fully see the results.

Week one

During the first week, Silk'n advises users to use the mask once every three days, for 10 minutes at a time. I used the mask on the Monday, Friday and Sunday in Manual, completing three minutes of the red mode, followed by three minutes of the yellow mode. I then just filled the last four minutes with a mixture of the blue mode and purple mode.

At the end of this week, the first thing I noticed was how much brighter my skin looked. It felt plumper and had more of a dewy glow, which I was over the moon with. I had also been following up each use with my usual night serum, so I felt like the LED was boosting the effects of this.

Week two and three

In weeks two and three, it's recommended to use the mask once every two days for 10-15 minutes at a time. This is when I began using it in Auto mode, as it was now okay to have it on for 15 minutes as opposed to 10.

I'll be honest, I didn't see much more of a difference from the first week. My skin was still looking brighter and more plump, but that was the only thing I was continuing to notice. However, I did recognise a difference in my lips, and they were looking a lot smoother than normal. This meant my make up was also going on smoother, so I was really pleased with this result.

Week four

By week four, Silk'n advises users to use it once every day for 10-15 minutes at a time. When I first started doing this, it did feel like a lot, and I was worried about how long I was going to maintain it. However, by just incorporating it into my bedtime routine, I was able to finish the week having used the mask every day.

I carried on using Auto mode and was happy to see that the brightness I'd initially recognised in my skin was sticking around. At this point, I'd also noticed that my blemishes and spots had significantly reduced, especially the cystic acne I often get around my chin. I also found the mask provided a calming and soothing effect, and I really enjoyed adding it to my self-care routine.

In hindsight, I'm really impressed with the effects of the Silk'n LED Face Mask 100, and can see that it's visibly improved the condition of my skin. I also found it very comfortable to wear (once the straps were sorted) and enjoyed the feeling of the smooth silicone on my face. The black eye rims meant that my eyes didn't suffer from the light, and I was able to wear it without getting any kind of headache. I did get a couple of funny looks from my housemate, and the dog didn't seem to be much of a fan either. Oh well, beauty comes with a price, doesn't it?

Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 review: verdict

Overall, I am really impressed with the Silk'n LED Face Mask 100. Not only does it have four different LED modes for different skincare treatments, it was able to visibly improve the condition of my skin in just four weeks. Whilst the straps were slightly fiddly and confusing, my complexion looked brighter and any signs of blemishes or acne were significantly reduced. For the price, I think it's a wonderful alternative to higher end models, and would highly recommend to anyone looking to improve their skincare routine and receive visible results.

Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 review: alternatives to consider

One mask that's very similar to the Silk'n LED Face Mask 100 is the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask. It uses a combination of red and near-infrared lights to naturally stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, leaving the skin looking firmer and plumper. It also has a similar price point and materials, although it is slightly more expensive. Read our full review to find out more!