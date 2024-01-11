This helmet uses LED light therapy to fast-track hair regrowth, and I'm intrigued

Beginning to lose your hair at any age is always a difficult fact to come to terms with. Many people become comfortable with it, fully embracing their new look over time. Others may struggle with accepting hair loss, often turning to the best hair growth shampoos or techniques that will help it to grow again.

You may or may not know that research is released everyday around the science behind hair loss, and whether someone can actually grow their hair back by themselves. Findings vary, with some claiming that regrowth can happen using nothing but natural remedies. Others claim that hair loss can't be reversed, and those going bald might as well opt for the clippers now. Well, one brand that strongly disagrees with this is CurrentBody, and let me tell you why.

After releasing a range of skincare tech, including the Skin LED Light Therapy Face, CurrentBody has recently turned to hair regrowth with its Skin LED Hair Regrowth Device. Proved to increase users' hair count by 33% in 16 weeks, this rather strange looking helmet has captured the attention of many.

(Image credit: CurrentBody )

The CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Regrowth Device is designed to use red light therapy, otherwise known as cellular LED, to increase blood flow and fight inflammation. This in turn reinvigorates the cells on your head so they function more efficiently, therefore increasing hair growth.

The helmet is available in two sizes (S/M and M/L) and has a recommended treatment plan of daily 10-minute treatments for 16 weeks. Depending on your hair growth cycle, the brand says you should start to see results by 6 to 8 weeks. Have a look for yourself:

0 to 4 weeks: LED increases blood flow of oxygen and essential nutrients to dormant hair follicles whilst delaying the production of DHT (the hormone responsible for hair loss).

4 to 8 weeks: Nutrients move to the scalp’s surface, essential for ‘waking up’ hair follicles and supporting existing ones.

12 to 16 weeks: Healthy hair follicles are fully formed, with an additional overall increase in follicle count.

16 weeks onwards: Continue using your device regularly to increase the growth phase of hair follicles.

What's more is that the helmet is designed for women as well as men, especially as the most common reason behind hair thinning is a genetics. In women, this appears as overall thinning and widening of the midline, whereas for men, it appears as crown balding and receding hairlines.

(Image credit: CurrentBody)

The helmet is available for £650 ($859) from CurrentBody's website, and comes with a protective non-charging base, USB charging cord and a user manual.