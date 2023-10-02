CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask review: turn back time with this game-changing skincare device

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If the top spot in our guide to the best LED face masks was awarded purely on a device’s celebrity following and recommendations, the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask would win hands down.

Barely a week goes by without some supermodel, actress or popstar – think Renee Zellweger, Halle Berry and Kaley Cuoco to name a few – heaping praise on this award-winning skincare gadget which promises instantly glowing, plumped up skin and reduced fine lines and texture. Heck, it’s even appeared on screen in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, while Daisy Jones & the Six star Suk Waterhouse has hailed it as ‘the product that saved my skin’.

High praise indeed. But does it follow that this LED face mask is really worth the hype and the price tag? And most importantly, does it actually work? I decided to find out what all the fuss is about by putting it to the test.

CURRENTBODY SKIN LED LIGHT THERAPY FACE MASK REVIEW: PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask is available for a recommended retail price of £279/ $380 / AU$515 from CurrentBody UK / CurrentBody US / CurrentBody Australia .

(Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth / T3)

CURRENTBODY SKIN LED LIGHT THERAPY FACE MASK REVIEW: DESIGN

The multi-award winning CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask claims to be ‘the No.1 best-selling LED face mask with thousands of five-star reviews’, but on first appearances, it seems to resemble most other flexible LED masks on the market. Don’t let that fool you.

Inside the sturdy box, you’ll find the mask itself, a petite controller that’s small enough to fit in a pocket for portability and wearability, a pair of protective goggles, a USB charging cable (it takes between six to eight hours for a full charge), one detachable head strap, a drawstring pouch for storage and travel, and an informative instruction manual.

So far, so ordinary, but there are some subtle differences that make a big impact to the user experience. The first is the fit, which I believe is perfectly proportioned for the female face and extremely comfortable to wear as a result, with just one adjustable Velcro strap placed in the centre of the mask to keep it in place.

The second is the goggles, which you can pop on before placing the mask over top to block out the LED light. Personally, I don’t need them, and I enjoy the relaxing red glow – along with the ability to slip on the mask and continue with working on my laptop if I need to - but they’re included for user comfort in case your eyes are sensitive to bright lights (the mask has been tested to all relevant eye safety standards to ensure you can wear it without the goggles).

The third notable feature is the patented flexible silicone – housing 132 LED bulbs – which is extremely bendy, very comfortable to wear, and super easy to wipe down after use. But more than that, the patented silicone also helps to improve the efficacy of the mask for incredible results.

(Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth / T3)

CURRENTBODY SKIN LED LIGHT THERAPY FACE MASK REVIEW: FEATURES and TECHNOLOGY

The CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask is billed as ‘the world’s most powerful anti-ageing LED face mask’ and claims to be 31 % more powerful than any other LED mask on the market.

This is partly down to the patented flexible silicone that ensures the LED light penetrates every area of the face through ‘Pillow Technology,’ which helps to diffuse and amplify the LED lights for maximum skin coverage and absorption. In simple terms, it means there are no gaps in the LED light for even distribution on the skin’s surface, as opposed to other LED masks that CurrentBody says have poorer light distribution – and therefore, reduced efficacy and benefits.

The 132 LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs distribute 66 red and 66 near-infrared wavelengths which are clinically proven to reach up to 4cm of skin tissue to stimulate cells from within: the same as professional salon machines.

While the red light waves help to accelerate the production of new collagen in the skin’s dermis, calm redness, and creating a more even skin tone, the near-infrared waves work more deeply in the skin’s hypodermis to boost blood circulation and bring oxygen and nutrients to the cells.

Together, these red and near-infrared wavelengths help to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Indeed, this FDA-cleared mask is clinically proven to reduce wrinkles in just four weeks, with 95% of users reporting an improvement in skin tone, texture, and firmness. So, how did I get on with it?

(Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth / T3)

CURRENTBODY SKIN LED LIGHT THERAPY FACE MASK REVIEW: PERFORMANCE

For visible results in four weeks, CurrentBody recommends using the Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask for 10 minutes a day, three to five times per week (it’s safe to use it more often, but not scientifically proven to provide more benefits with increased use).

After conducting a sensitivity test by placing the mask on my arm for a 10-minutes and ruling out potential reactions, I went on to use the mask five days a week for three weeks – and the results were impressive.

As an almost 45-year-old woman, I had various skin concerns before beginning treatment, including hyperpigmentation on my cheekbones from sun damage, enlarged pores, dark circles, puffy eye bags, scaring from hormonal acne, and general dullness.

Thanks to being a heavy smoker for most of my 20s and 30s (hangs head in shame), I was also conscious of fine lines developing around my upper lip, eye area, forehead, as well as a little sagging around my jawline, hooded eyes, and nasolabial folds, which are the creases that run from your nose to the corner of your mouth.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth / T3) (Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth / T3)

Now, while I consider all of the above to be a natural part of ageing - and I’m not interested in the idea of injecting my face with Botox or fillers – that doesn’t mean a 100% natural and pain-free solution to ageing isn’t welcome. And that’s why I’m so happy I’ve discovered the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask.

Within three weeks of using the mask consistently, my skin appeared firmer, plumper, and more youthful looking. My appearance of my hyperpigmentation and dark circles also decreased (bonus!), while the lines around my upper lip diminished, and my hooded, puffy eyes looked more open, brighter and less tired. Overall, I was delighted with the results I saw and I’m looking forward to further improvement with continued use.

Another great thing about the CurrentBody device is that it is easily the most comfortable LED face mask I’ve tried so far. That means it doesn’t leave any pressure marks or indentations on your face as a few other Led masks I’ve tried can, so you can use the mask to prep your skin for an instant lift before special occasions (as all the A-listers do), put your make-up on afterwards and go out as soon as you’re ready.

(Image credit: Joanna Ebsworth / T3)

CURRENTBODY SKIN LED LIGHT THERAPY FACE MASK REVIEW: VERDICT

The CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask uses a powerful combination of red and near-infrared wavelengths to deeply penetrate the skin’s layers to 4cm and stimulate the production of collagen and elastin in the comfort of your home.

Clinically proven to reduce wrinkles in four weeks, it also helps to improve skin tone, texture, and firmness, and leaves skin looking plumper and brighter. Simple, convenient, and comfortable to use, this FDA-cleared mask delivers completely natural, 100 per cent non-invasive treatments with salon-worthy results. Perfect for anyone who is concerned about the signs of ageing but doesn’t want to resort to treatments or plastic surgery.