Skincare reaches new heights with the Déesse PRO, the most advanced face mask on the market

Ever wondered how celebrities like Kate Hudson, Madonna and Kim Kardashian get their skin to look so fresh and glowy? Well, the answer could be the Déesse PRO, the world’s most advanced (and expensive) LED face mask.

If you’re on the lookout for clear, healthy and ageless looking skin, join the back of the queue because you’re definitely not the only one! The world of skincare seems to have gotten more technologically advanced with many people looking for more tech-savvy ways to get fresher and brighter skin without taking a trip to the spa or dermatologist.

One beauty tech product that’s had a huge surge in popularity is the best LED face mask . Yes, they make look a little creepy and like something you’d wear during Halloween, but LED (Light Emitting Diode) face masks have quickly become a go-to skincare tool, thanks to their individual lights and wavelengths which address multiple skin problems.

For those new to LED face masks, they use light in and beyond the visible spectrum, and emit varying wavelengths of light to treat the skin and tackle different skin conditions. LED light therapy comes in different colours, but the main ones you’ll see are typically red and blue.

Each light addresses a different skin concern, as the skin reacts differently to the different colours. Depending on the light you use, LED light therapy can treat and soothe acne, inflammation, hyperpigmentation and signs of ageing in a painless and non-invasive way.

Many celebrities are often seen kicking back and relaxing in an LED face mask. Something that Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen and Madonna have in common is that they’re all fans of the Déesse PRO LED Phototherapy Mask .

(Image credit: Déesse PRO)

The Déesse PRO is as impressive as it looks, and has become known for its lightweight design and superior performance by practitioners, skin enthusiasts and celebrities. The mask features 770 medical grade LED lights which is three times more than other leading LED face masks. The LED Phototherapy Mask from Déesse PRO also uses four different colours of LEDs to treat a variety of skin concerns.

Contoured, lightweight and comfortable to wear over the face, The Déesse PRO has four wavelengths and six modes of light therapy to choose from. Red light is best for circulation, rejuvenation and inflammation, while blue is best for acne, spots and scarring. Green light has been found to improve uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation and near-infrared light (which is invisible to the naked eye) reduces fine lines and restores healthy skin barrier function.

So, you might be wondering, what’s the catch? The only slight drawback to the Déesse PRO is the price. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t come cheap but this LED face mask in question is a lot more expensive than other models on the market. At £1,440, the Déesse PRO is definitely an investment, but if you want to start taking good care of your skin, it could be worth the money.