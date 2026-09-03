The Leica Summicron updates a much-loved lens from yesteryear, now the most desirable lens of today?

Quick Summary Leica has launched the Summicron-M 66 f/2, a modern reinterpretation of an ultra-rare lens originally developed for the US Navy in the late 1960s. Just 660 examples will be made, making this one Leica lens that could be as much a collector's piece as a photographic tool.

If you thought Leica's lenses couldn't get any more exclusive, think again. The company has just revived one of the rarest lenses in its history, and given it an unusual 66mm focal length.

The new Leica Summicron-M 66 f/2 is a modern interpretation of the Elcan 66mm f/2, a lens designed by legendary optical engineer Dr Walter Mandler for the US Navy in the late 1960s.

Only around 200 examples of the original were produced, making it one of the rarest lenses ever made for the Leica M-System. Its military origins only add to the appeal.

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From spy lens to collector's dream

The original Elcan was designed for covert reconnaissance, with the US Navy looking for a compact lens capable of delivering exceptionally high resolution.

The 66mm focal length was deliberately chosen to balance resolution, contrast and size. Some of the resulting camera-and-lens sets were reportedly used alongside the military Leica KE-7A, a special version of the Leica M4.

The new Summicron-M 66 f/2 retains the original optical concept but has been updated for modern standards. Leica says it delivers the combination of soft bokeh and high contrast associated with its Classic Line, while stopping down reveals the lens's original obsession with fine detail.

At 66mm, it also sits neatly between the traditional 50mm perspective and longer portrait lenses, offering a natural viewpoint with some subtle compression.

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Even the mechanics pay tribute to its military predecessor. The aperture ring rotates in the opposite direction to standard Leica M lenses, while the distance scale and engravings have been adapted from the original.

And, naturally, this isn't going to be a mass-market Leica. Only 660 examples of the Summicron-M 66 f/2 will be produced, with each individually numbered.

It costs £8,410 and is available from 3 September through Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers.

The first example, serial number 001, will be auctioned in Wetzlar in November.

For most photographers, that's an eye-watering price. For Leica collectors, however, this could be one of the most desirable new lenses the company has made in years.