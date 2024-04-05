Prime Video's Fallout does something better than the games, admits Bethesda boss

Quick Summary Bethesda's Todd Howard revealed that the Fallout TV show is better than the games in one key area – backstory. He was speaking after a screening of the first two episodes in London.

Todd Howard, the director and executive producer of Fallout at Bethesda, has admitted that the forthcoming Prime Video adaptation does something even his games haven't achieved.

It shows the backstory and how the apocalyptic wasteland came to be.

Speaking after a screening of the first two episodes in London (which T3 attended), Howard revealed that the series does at least one thing better than the games:

"You know, as I think about the franchise, the one thing the show [does] that we were never really able to do in the games in the way that we would have loved, is show so much of the past. That's one of the things that really makes the world of Fallout special," he explained.

"The way the show mines that with Walton [Goggins'] character and the other things that occur in the past, filling in all those things with Vault-Tec – I don't want to get into spoilers – they just did so many great things."

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

The Bethesda executive had joined the show's director Jonathan Nolan, showrunner Graham Wagner, plus cast members including Walton Goggins (The Ghoul), Ella Purnell (Lucy) and Aaron Moten (Maximus) in a Q&A after the screening.

We'll be giving you our full thoughts on the show in the coming days, ahead of its debut on the streaming service, but first impressions are rather good indeed.

The screening was held in one of the studios at Television Centre in west London – the former home of the BBC. It had been dressed to look exactly like the Vault interior in the show, which was a great way to experience the the first two episodes.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

You can see them for yourself, along with the rest of the eight-episode series on Thursday 11 April 2024, when they all drop onto Prime Video from day one.

That's a day earlier than originally planned – we're not entirely sure why – but neither are we complaining. After all, it's a series we've been eagerly anticipating for the best part of two years.