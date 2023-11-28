Amazon Prime Video's most eagerly awaited sci-fi series couldn't look any better

Recently, we wrote that Amazon will be bringing its small screen adaptation of Fallout to its Prime Video streaming service on 12 April 2024. And we included a tweet from the official X (formerly Twitter) account announcing its release.

However, there is now something far more exciting to report. In fact, there are several somethings...

Vanity Fair has posted a collection of first-look stills from the Fallout TV show, and if anyone was concerned about the franchise's television transition, they can worry no longer – it looks to be in safe hands.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Vanity Fair / Amazon) (Image credit: Vanity Fair / Amazon) (Image credit: Vanity Fair / Amazon) (Image credit: Vanity Fair / Amazon) (Image credit: Vanity Fair / Amazon) (Image credit: Vanity Fair / Amazon)

The images show Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as vault dweller Lucy, who emerges into the post-apocalyptic landscape with no clue as to what awaits.

We also get to see Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Ant-Man and the Wasp) as The Ghoul – with makeup as accurate to the game as you can get. And, the power suits worn by the Brotherhood of Steel could have been lifted straight from the RPG series.

(Image credit: Vanity Fair / Amazon)

The Fallout TV series has been written by Jonathan Nolan – brother of Oppenheimer director Christopher, and the creator of the Westworld TV show himself. He executive produces too, alongside his wife Lisa Joy and Bethesda's Todd Howard, who explained to Vanity Fair that the series will very much share the games' DNA: "We had a lot of conversations over the style of humour, the level of violence, the style of violence.

"Look, Fallout can be very dramatic, and dark, and post-apocalyptic, but you need to weave in a little bit of a wink…. I think they threaded that needle really well on the TV show."

Fans of the games will also love that Vault Boy will feature heavily. In fact, we will find out his origin for the first time in the show: "That was something that they came up with that’s just really smart," added Howard.

It's all adding up to some unmissable TV for 2024, which should make up for the fact that it plans to add a new tier structure next year, with ads showing on the current, standard plan.

Fallout and the new season of The Boys could well be worth it, though.