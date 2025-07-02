Every sci-fi success on Apple TV+ has been leading up to its biggest show yet

Quick Summary Apple has released a very brief teaser trailer for Neuromancer, its forthcoming TV adaptation of the William Gibson cyberpunk novel. It shows the famed Chatsubo bar with a distinctly 80s feel.

In its relatively short lifespan, Apple TV+ has carved a niche for itself as king of sci-fi. It hosts plenty of much-loved shows, such as Slow Horses and Ted Lasso, but its science fiction successes have arguably been most pivotal in its growth into a must-have streaming service.

Severance, For All Mankind, Foundation, Silo, Invasion, and Constellation have each helped it garner a reputation for top quality genre TV, while Murderbot has recently swept onto that list with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score amongst critics.

Remarkably though, it is far from done with all-new sci-fi fare – and the next major release could be its best yet.

Last year, Apple announced the signing of William Gibson's genre-defining 80s cyberpunk novel Neuromancer – a book that has previously been dubbed unfilmable. And while we haven't had many updates since, it seems like it's in very good hands.

Neuromancer — In Production | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

To remind us that it's still in production, the streaming service has posted a teaser trailer showing the Chatsubo bar – as made famous in the book. It's based in the Ninsei region of Chiba City and what's particularly notable about the brief video is that it seems we'll be getting a distinctly 80s-tinged version of the future.

That's exactly how I imagined it the last time I read Neuromancer myself – after all, it was released in the decade and some of the themes were quite specific.

On top of this, several leaks have appeared online allegedly showing photos and video taken during filming. It seems at least part of the show is being made in London's Docklands area (near Canary Wharf) and these snippets seem to have come from there.

Briana Middleton Filming Neuromancer for Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

They reportedly include shots of Briana Middleton as Molly, with additional photographs showing her sporting mirrored eyes.

FIRST LOOK:Briana Middleton as Molly in Neuromancer!Also starring, Callum Turner. pic.twitter.com/caNwDtHOidApril 6, 2025

Little else is really known about the show as yet, save for the fact that it also stars Callum Turner (Masters of the Air) as the lead hacked, Case. It is being adapted for the small screen by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and J. D. Dillard (The Outsider).

Considering how early it is in production, it's unlikely to make an appearance on Apple TV+ until later 2026, but we'll keep you updated whenever we find out more.