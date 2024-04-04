Amazon Prime Video's new sci-fi blockbuster is looking every bit as spectacular as I'd hoped

The long wait is almost over and Amazon Prime Video will soon debut the sci-fi series I've been eagerly anticipating for the last couple of years.

Fallout will debut on the streaming service on Thursday 11 April 2024 with all eight episodes available to binge from day one. And, as a die-hard gamer, I must admit I was slightly nervous to hear that one of my favourite RPG franchises was being adapted for the small screen, but everything I've seen about it so far has exceeded my expectations.

I'll soon be seeing an episode or two ahead of the premiere on Prime Video (likely while wearing the official blue light protection glasses) so will give you my thoughts on the show soon, but a new batch of stills from season 1 have been released that've raised my excitement levels to apocalyptic levels.

Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

They've been joined by a new video clip detailing some behind-the-scenes shenanigans, which also shows some extra shots from the series we've not seen before. It certainly gives us a better idea of the show's scale, aping the journeys players have undertaken in each game to date.

Indeed, director and co-creator of the series, Jonathan Nolan, is a self-confessed fan of the Fallout games, so has seemingly ensured that it pays lip service to existing fans, while also offering something new for those not familiar with the backstory.

It's a great feat to pull off, and I for one cannot wait to see if he manages it.

What is the Fallout TV series?

Based on the hugely popular RPG series by Bethesda, the Fallout TV series is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive that tells a new story set in the same post-apocalyptic landscape as the games.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Fallout series has also been renowned for mixing its 1950s style sci-fi fiction with dark humour, as Vault Dwellers emerge from their underground bunkers after a nuclear war has devastated the US.

The show focuses on one of them, Lucy, played by the excellent Ella Purnell, who is as naive as they come. She's joined by Aaron Morten, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins). The superb Kyle MacLachlan also stars.

It all kicks off on Prime Video on 11 April, so keep your diaries free.

Now excuse me while I reload Fallout: New Vegas on the Xbox Series X for a spot of nostalgic fun (the best game in the series, in my opinion).