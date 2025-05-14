Amazon's huge sci-fi sequel announcement makes sense, after seeing leaked Fallout 2 trailers

Quick Summary Fallout has been recommissioned by Amazon for a Season 3 already, long before Season 2 will air. Two leaked teasers have appeared online showing the on-air date for Fallout 2 to be this December.

There's no doubt about it, Fallout has been one of the biggest success stories in the history of streaming services. Amazon Prime Video's sci-fi show has broken numerous viewing records and shows exactly how a video game adaptation should be done.

It's so important to the streamer that we've even heard that it's been recommissioned already – for a Season 3, even though Season 2 is yet to air.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout,” said Amazon Studios head, Vernon Sanders (via Deadline).

"Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”

That's great news for all fans of the show and sci-fi in general. And its all-the-more understandable if the leaked Season 2 trailers that have appeared online are anything to go by.

Fallout Season 2 teaser trailers

Posted by JustBottleDiggin on the Fallout subreddit, the duo of leaked trailers are more teasers for the forthcoming season than showcases. However, they do each reveal one key detail – the release window.

The first teaser ends with the Fallout logo and simply "December". If genuine (and they each certainly look the real deal), we should see the long-awaited sci-fi sequel during the holiday season this year.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sadly, we can't embed either trailer here – the user blocks it – but considering the timing of the leak, it's likely that Amazon's official versions will soon follow. We'll follow-up with those when they arrive.

In the meantime, you can watch the first Fallout 2 teaser here. It shows The Ghoul and Lucy about to head into New Vegas – the main setting for Season 2 (as revealed at the end of the first run).

The second Fallout 2 teaser is also available here. It focuses more on a pre-Ghoul Cooper (as played by the superb Walton Goggins).

I suggest you watch them quickly as there's no guarantee they'll stay online for long. Some posts have even been taken down already.