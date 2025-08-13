Netflix confirms massive news for fans of its huge manga fantasy show

It's always nice when good news comes in pairs. One Piece fans would be happy enough with another trailer for the upcoming second season of the show, but Netflix went above and beyond by also confirming some extra news that will be sending them into ecstasies of joy.

It announced at the end of the trailer (which you can watch below) that the show has been commissioned for a third season, and that production is scheduled to start very soon. That's terrific for those who've enjoyed the manga adaptation so far, even if they will still have to wait until 2026 to actually sink their teeth into the second season.

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | First Look | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The cynical would say that Netflix has in fact chosen to drop the news of a third season because people might otherwise be a little disappointed to hear confirmation that the show won't return this calendar year – especially since this isn't the first time Netflix has chosen to tease it.

Still, I can't be the only person who thinks it's a good thing to take a little more time to ensure that a show comes out perfectly, rather than rushing it out of the door just to meet an arbitrary release date. That said, Netflix is making a bit of a habit out of taking its sweet time on shows – as the second season of Wednesday and the finale of Stranger Things each demonstrate ably.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Back to the positives, though – One Piece's second season looks like a big step-up in scale, which is great. We get to see a few glimpses of Luffy's elastic powers, as well as looks at some ginormous new characters who'll be very familiar to fans of the manga or anime.

These all underline the fact that Netflix's team is doing a good job of translating the comic-book stylings of the story into live-action versions. Things look hyperrealistic in many ways, but also have a larger-than-life quality that makes it work when absurd things happen or the laws of physics are pretty much completely broken.

So, feast your eyes on the trailer above, and mark your calendars for a 2026 release date (so, I guess, block off the whole year). There's more to come!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors