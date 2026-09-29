Motorola's iPhone Duo rival could be smaller, cheaper and called "Razr Flex" – specs dump reveals all

Quick Summary Motorola could launch a wider folding phone in December called the Razr Flex. The model looks like it has the same format as Samsung and Apple's recent launches – with a 4:3 internal display. However, the screen might be smaller.

Motorola is preparing to launch a new wider folding phone, thought to be known as Razr Flex internally and using the codename Parker.

The existence of the new folding model was confirmed on Motorola's social channels while Apple was announcing the iPhone Duo, although only a silhouette was shown at that time.

Since then we've seen design sketches, but now we have a full range of specs for the device, which is expected to be announced in mid-December, according to Android Headlines.

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The December date is interesting, but it's not the first time Motorola has done this. The Motorola Signature was mentioned in December before making an appearance at CES 2026. That was also where the Razr Fold made its debut, many months before it actually went on sale.

It's perfectly reasonable that Motorola would do the same again, lining up the Razr Flex for an announcement with a full reveal at CES 2027 during Lenovo Tech World with availability later in the year.

But back to those specs. The Razr Flex is said to sit on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, so this isn't the top hardware from Qualcomm. It's a slight step down, from the Elite Gen 6 that has just been announced. There will be 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Currently, only one storage level has been confirmed: that's a little irregular, but again Motorola has done this before, most likely to control the pricing. For example, both the Razr Fold and Razr flip models are listed in the UK with 512GB as the only storage option.

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Motorola Razr Flex displays

The internal panel on the wider folding Razr is said to have a 6.92-inch diagonal with 2364 x 1728 pixels. That's a 4:3 aspect, while the display is said to support 165Hz with Dolby Vision. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Duo have larger 7.6-inch internal displays.

The cover screen is 4.97 inches with a 1736 x 1140 pixel resolution, which is a 3:2 aspect. Both of these will be OLED, but that's all the specs we currently have: it's safe to assume that the cover screen will also be 165Hz, while Motorola tends to use high brightness displays. That means you can expect a peak of something like 4000 nits, although that's not confirmed.

What about the rest of the specs?

The phone is said to be 5.8mm thick when unfolded and 12.6mm when shut, so it's not the slimmest phone of this type out there. That likely accommodates Motorola's design, which is a little more pitched towards lifestyle than Samsung's industrial looks.

Indeed, the Razr Flex is said to be 215g, heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 which is 201g. Part of that weight probably comes from the 5,000mAh battery, but also accounts for a Pantone finish in some fun material, which is what Motorola is really known for.

It's thought that it will come in Pantone Coriander and Pantone Dark Botanical Garden, but whether these are flat colour finishes, Alcantara or something else, we don't know. There's said to be an IP49 rating.

Finally, a dual camera sits on the back, offering a pair of 50-megapixel sensors, while the selfie cameras are 32-megapixels, set into both displays.

It's likely that Motorola will aim to undercut Samsung on price, if the past is anything to go by.