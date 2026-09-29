Shark launches beginner-friendly robot vacuum cleaner that sets up in just minutes

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched the Navigator 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop to the US market. Designed as a beginner-friendly robot vacuum offering, the Shark Navigator 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop has a simple setup process that gets you started in just minutes.

Shark has just launched its latest robot vacuum cleaner and mop in the US. Designed for first-time robot vacuum owners, the new Shark Navigator 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop sets up in just minutes, and takes care of the entire navigation, cleaning and emptying processes.

As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tested many vacuum cleaners, but robot models are my least favourite to try, mainly due to the setup process. No matter the brand or model, I’ve always found setting up a robot vacuum really difficult, and it takes up quite a lot of time.

But Shark’s new robot vacuum-mop sounds like it’s solved this tricky setup problem. The Shark Navigator 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop automatically connects to Bluetooth and pairs with Wi-Fi which takes a matter of minutes. From there, the Shark Navigator starts cleaning your home with just one click, making it great for robot vacuum for beginners.

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Once set up, the Shark Navigator uses 360° LiDAR and SmartPath Max Navigation to map your entire home, and guide the robot around each room. SmartPath Max also enables the robot to clean row by row, so it completely covers every surface area of your home.

(Image credit: Shark)

In terms of cleaning, the Shark Navigator has a self-cleaning brushroll which is featured in many of Shark’s robot, upright and cordless vacuum cleaners . The brushroll prevents pet and human hair from getting tangled, and easily cleans across carpet and hard floor with powerful suction.

With Floor Detect, the Shark Navigator can recognise different floor types, and adjust its power when needed. For mopping, the Shark Navigator removes stains and spills, and the detection technology automatically avoids carpet and rugs, so they don’t get them wet. Cleaning and mopping can be monitored via the SharkClean app, where you can also schedule cleans, and customise maps.

(Image credit: Shark)

The Shark Navigator comes with a self-empty bagless base which holds up to 40 days of dirt – although you can buy a 60 day option. When the robot is finished cleaning, the Shark Navigator empties the dirt into the base, so you don’t have to do any maintenance or clean-up.

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