The hottest smart home tech, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and so is Autumn, which means one thing: more time indoors. What better time to give your home a lick of, not literal, paint? We've gathered the finest smart home tech to ensure you live your best indoor life, whether it's spectacular smart lighting to boost the mood, essential coffee upgrades to wake you up on those dark mornings, or tech to keep you cosy when the winter kicks in.

Plus, we look at the latest e-bikes, cycling tech and tell you what you need to know to give your commute to work a boost of power. We also showcase the latest gadgets that look old-school cool, but are packed with the latest tech. And we check out the latest gaming laptops that are both ultra powerful and ultra portable.

Browse the interactive edition of T3 magazine on Apple News

Get this issue in our iPad edition

Read us on Android phones and tablets

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The hottest smart home tech – the ultimate indoor living guide, these are the upgrades you need

– the ultimate indoor living guide, these are the upgrades you need Revealed: iPhone Duo – Apple’s biggest new launch since… The original iPhone came out in 2007

– Apple’s biggest new launch since… The original iPhone came out in 2007 The complete guide to urban e-bikes – everything you need to know about the latest electric bikes, and which ones to buy

– everything you need to know about the latest electric bikes, and which ones to buy Rated: Google Pixel 11 Pro – lots of upgrades make this a flagship phone worth checking out

– lots of upgrades make this a flagship phone worth checking out Light and fast gaming laptops – the latest machines that proves you can have stupendous graphics power, and carry them in your backpack

– the latest machines that proves you can have stupendous graphics power, and carry them in your backpack Rated: Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) – the best premium noise-cancelling headphones for the money

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.