Looks like Motorola will be next with a wider foldable, in response to Apple's iPhone Duo

Quick Summary Motorola has candidly welcomed Apple to the folding phone space, while also teasing its next device In a social video, we see a quick timeline of Motorola folding phones, with a mystery foldable appearing at the end.

Motorola could be the next brand to release a wider folding phone, looking to quickly shift its strategy from flip to fold.

It launched its first book-type folding phone in 2026, the Motorola Razr Fold, having first re-entered the folding phone phone market in 2019 with the rebirth of its iconic Razr line.

While Samsung has led the charge in larger format devices, Motorola has been reluctant to move from flip to fold – and has seen success with its Razr models in some markets, particularly the US.

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But as Apple has just announced the iPhone Duo, its £2,000 folding phone, Motorola hasn't missed the chance to point out that it's been in the folding phone game for a long time, and highlight its "next move".

Posting on social channels, the brand has run with the tagline "New in their hands. Iconic in ours", leading with the V3 Razr from 2004, before jumping to the 2019 version and then through iterations of the flip phone until the 2026 Razr Fold.

That feeling when you hang up, and your razr says everything you didn’t. 😏Some are just discovering it. We’ve been making it even better.Just wait for our next move. 👀 #Razr pic.twitter.com/61hqJCytpnSeptember 9, 2026

At that point something interesting happens, because a silhouette of a device appears which is a fold style, but shorter, looking like an obvious tease for Motorola's next folding phone.

With Apple joining the folding phone market, it's likely that everyone in the folding phone segment will adopt the format.

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Samsung launched its wider folding phone in July 2026 – the Galaxy Z Fold 8 – while Huawei was there slightly earlier with the Pura X, and Xiaomi is also entering the fray with the Xiaomi 18 Fold.

Motorola, having just made the transition to a larger folding device, doesn't want to be left behind.

Samsung currently dominates the global market for folding phones with a 40% share, according to recent Counterpoint research. Huawei – thanks to its profile in China – took 30% of the share in 2025, Motorola, Honor and Google all had a slice of the pie.

It's expected that Apple's entry into the folding phone market will not only drive a lot of attention to folding phones, but reinforce the advantages of a wider device, rather than the larger-format devices that open with an almost square display.

With expansion expected across the segment, brands will want to make sure they have an iPhone Duo alternative to benefit from the wave of enthusiasm that's likely to come.

It's not clear when Motorola might launch this new phone. Typical launch windows – like Lenovo Innovation World that just took place in Berlin – have passed. It's likely then that Motorola will cast its eye on CES 2027.

In 2026, Motorola showcased the new Signature and Fold models in Las Vegas, before releasing them a few months later.