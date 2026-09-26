Looks like a vinyl deck but this retro turntable plays an altogether different tune

Quick Summary The Retro Water Drop Ambient Player takes the familiar form of a turntable and replaces the record and stylus with a small circulating water feature. That creates its own natural sound, with RGB lighting and a built-in speaker adding to the ambience.

There’s something familiar about the Retro Water Drop Ambient Player, yet on closer inspection you realise there’s no record to be found.

Designed by FayYin Li, this not-record-player gadget borrows the proportions and ritualistic feel of a vintage turntable, then replaces the spinning platter with a spiral basin designed to send falling water back into a 130ml internal tank.

A small pump lifts the water to the top, where it falls as individual droplets and rolls back down the basin. The whole thing runs from USB-C, so there's no plumbing involved, making it a simple way to add a little movement to a desk, shelf or bedside table.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

RGB lighting runs around the edge of the basin, while the falling water creates a natural, constantly changing sound. There's also a built-in speaker producing a gentle layer of white noise, with a single control knob letting you adjust both the volume and water flow.

(Image credit: Sovenomund)

A record player for relaxation

The water provides something to watch and listen to, while the lighting turns it into a soft decorative feature when the room gets darker.

There's a 15-, 30- or 60-minute auto-off timer, too, which makes more sense than leaving a miniature fountain running indefinitely.

The body combines wood-grain textured ABS and PC with metal accents, while the water chambers are made from glass so you can actually see the ripples and movement.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At roughly 7.3 x 9.7 x 5.3 inches and 1.3lb, it should be easy enough to move between a desk and bedside table. It comes with two glass chambers, a USB-C cable and a manual, although there's no price or release information announced yet.