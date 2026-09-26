Looks like a vinyl deck but this retro turntable plays an altogether different tune
This retro-styled desk gadget swaps records for falling water
Quick Summary
The Retro Water Drop Ambient Player takes the familiar form of a turntable and replaces the record and stylus with a small circulating water feature.
That creates its own natural sound, with RGB lighting and a built-in speaker adding to the ambience.
There’s something familiar about the Retro Water Drop Ambient Player, yet on closer inspection you realise there’s no record to be found.
Designed by FayYin Li, this not-record-player gadget borrows the proportions and ritualistic feel of a vintage turntable, then replaces the spinning platter with a spiral basin designed to send falling water back into a 130ml internal tank.
A small pump lifts the water to the top, where it falls as individual droplets and rolls back down the basin. The whole thing runs from USB-C, so there's no plumbing involved, making it a simple way to add a little movement to a desk, shelf or bedside table.
RGB lighting runs around the edge of the basin, while the falling water creates a natural, constantly changing sound. There's also a built-in speaker producing a gentle layer of white noise, with a single control knob letting you adjust both the volume and water flow.
A record player for relaxation
The water provides something to watch and listen to, while the lighting turns it into a soft decorative feature when the room gets darker.
There's a 15-, 30- or 60-minute auto-off timer, too, which makes more sense than leaving a miniature fountain running indefinitely.
The body combines wood-grain textured ABS and PC with metal accents, while the water chambers are made from glass so you can actually see the ripples and movement.
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At roughly 7.3 x 9.7 x 5.3 inches and 1.3lb, it should be easy enough to move between a desk and bedside table. It comes with two glass chambers, a USB-C cable and a manual, although there's no price or release information announced yet.
Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
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