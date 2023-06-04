Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum review: Generic looks but great cleaning

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

T3's Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum review in a sentence: An impressive, though slightly generic appliance that can vacuum, mop and be easily managed via an excellent app.

Cleaning around the house used to be a case of choosing the best cordless vacuum cleaner or even using one of the best vacuum cleaners. More recently though, the robot vacuum cleaner has become a preferred alternative for many and I class myself as a user. This is mainly because they’re so good for hard floors, which I have downstairs.

Enter then, the new Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum, which comes with mop functionality and an auto empty dock. I can’t say I’ve ever come across this brand before, but I’ve tried a few generic models in the past and, once you’re past the initial novelty of a robot vac mooching around your home, they all work on much the same principle.

Therefore, this model uses LiDAR navigation to get the cleaning done without the need for any assistance. If you’re keen on a machine like this, but fancy a well-known brand name then take a look through our best robot vacuum guide. But, if you’re happy to try a manufacturer you don’t know much about then read on to find out how I’ve been getting on with the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum.

Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum review: Price and availability

The Tapo RV30, or rather the Tapo RV Plus LiDAR Navigation Robot Vacuum & Mop and Smart-Auto Empty Dock to give it the full manufacturer’s name, is available now. If you go direct to the Tapo online site the appliance costs £599.99 normally, though at the time of writing there’s a 23% saving, reducing it to £459.99 with free shipping. You should also be able to find it via other popular online retailers, such as Amazon.



(Image credit: Future)

Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum review: What is it?

The Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum is very similar to many other models on the market, with looks that are pretty much indistinguishable from other generic brands. That’s not to do it a disservice though as it looks good, especially finished in white with contrasting black flourishes. It’s a model that packs in a solid feature set too, with 4200Pa Hyper Suction as one of the key highlights that promises it’ll be more than up for the job.

Another bonus is that it comes with a docking station that also features a reasonably well-sized collection bin for the dust and detritus collected. You get four litres, which is pretty good for a robot vac as they’re generally low-capacity, empty regularly appliances. The manufacturer reckons you’ll get up to 70 days usage before needing to pay a visit to your main bin to empty the container.



(Image credit: Future)

As is the case with other robot vacuums, the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum works using a LiDAR and gyroscopic navigation system, that function in unison to get it around the house. It does this by mapping the layout, allowing you to manage all aspects of the process via an app. It’ll also work in harmony with Alexa and Google Home too.

In fact, there is full voice control that can be done via smart speakers or using the Tapo app. Adding to the interactive feel is real-time voice reporting that updates you on its current status. Not really essential, but a neat touch all the same.

Another plus point is the mopping functionality that comes with the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum. This comes in the box and needs to be added on should you wish to use it. I’m not able to make use of this feature due to my floors not liking any type of moisture. Anyone with tiled hard floors will find this feature an added bonus, however.



(Image credit: Future)

Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum review: Is it any good?

While the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum might look like any other similarly designed appliance, there’s quite a lot to like about it. I’m keen on the styling, especially with the colour combination of white and black working to good effect. In that respect it’s the sort of gadget you don’t mind having out on show, while it obviously needs to be in an easy to get to location due to needing the docking station to work properly.

There’s plenty to get stuck into on the features and functions front too, with everything required to get cleaning without too much in the way of fuss and bother. The Tapo app has been nicely executed and I’m quite pleased with the voice control functionality too. Lookout for the very impressive battery life, with up to three hours of continuous cleaning on offer. However, in reality I find robot vacuums work best if you get them to clean little and often, which gets rid of any real worries about power supply.

Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum review: Performance

After charging for the first time and installing the app on a smartphone I found getting started with the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum very easy. The app’s good to look at and has all of the tools that allow you to quickly map a route for the vac. Once it has done this you’re in business and it sets off making a reasonably quiet hum towards those little balls of fluff that seem particularly attracted to hard floors.

I quite like the way that the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum has four different suction modes. There’s quiet, standard, turbo and max, but to be honest I find robot vacuums get the job done pretty much whatever setting you have them on. The Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum isn’t really any different in that respect, and it can take on everyday dust found on hard floors with ease.



(Image credit: Future)

Having said that, I tried the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum on some areas of carpet and it turned out to be pretty good. You’re never really going to get a deep clean with one of these gadgets, but it’s great for picking up clearly visible bits of fluff and hair. There’s a HEPA filter too, which boosts its appeal. I also like the easily removed main brush as this is invariably the first thing that needs a once over due to the ever-present threat of tangled hair.

I tried the mopping feature on a tiled floor and that seemed pretty good too. There’s a 300ml water tank, which can cover an area up to 200 metres square. This is compounded by three water flows, which make the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum quite potent at giving your tiled areas a decent makeover. I will not use it much, but it’s good to know it’s there.



(Image credit: Future)

Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum review: Verdict

The footprint of the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum isn’t huge, but if you’ve got it out all the time, you’ll want to check it doesn’t get in the way and as a result, on your nerves too. Aside from the rather generic design, there’s nothing else that would put me off buying this robot vacuum. I love the ease of the unpacking and setup process, while the app is great for rapid-fire mapping of the rooms in your house.

Once you’ve done that, the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum seems very content to get on with the job and does it without making too much in the way of noise. There are slightly cheaper models out there, but if you need a machine that can carry out mopping duties as well as everyday vacuuming then this appliance ticks all the right boxes.

Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum review: Alternatives to consider

If you're not fussed about buying a fairly generic brand, the Tapo RV30 Plus Robot Vacuum will do the trick. However, lovers of brand names with well-respected models should head in the direction of Roborock, with its S7 MaxV Ultra, iRobot for the Roomba j7+, Yeedi for its Vac 2 Pro or, indeed, Eufy with its Boost IQ RoboVac 300 all of which are great machines.