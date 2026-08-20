QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched its new Avhåll LED portable lamp – a rechargeable light designed for indoor and outdoor use. Available in black or nickel-plated finishes, it's available now for just £25 in the UK or $29.99 in the US.

IKEA has launched a stylish new portable lamp, making it easy to move around without worrying about cables or plug sockets. It follows a string of affordable lighting launches from the retailer recently, including an outdoor glass table lamp priced at just £3/$6.99.

The Avhåll LED portable lamp comes in black or an arguably more premium-looking nickel-plated finish, and charges via a built-in USB-C port. The cable is annoyingly sold separately, but there's a good chance you'll already have a compatible one lying around.

Better still, the Avhåll is available to buy now through IKEA's website and in stores for just £25 in the UK or $29.99 in the US.

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There's also a built-in dimmer with three brightness levels – 100%, 30% and 10% – controlled using a button on the lamp itself. At full brightness, IKEA says you can expect up to nine hours of battery life, although a complete charge from 0-100% takes around 10 hours.

Its IP44 rating means it's suitable for outdoor use, so you can take it onto the patio or garden table when the weather allows. Alongside charging through the USB-C port, the battery itself can also be removed and charged separately, meaning you can leave the actual lamp outside when needed rather than carrying the whole thing back indoors every time it runs out of power.

(Image credit: IKEA)