AeroPress just gave its iconic coffee maker a walnut upgrade – why you need it in your collection

QUICK SUMMARY AeroPress has launched the Premium Walnut Coffee Maker and Walnut Manual Grinder for International Coffee Day. Currently only available in the US, the AeroPress Premium Walnut Coffee Maker is made from walnut, glass, stainless steel and aluminium.

AeroPress is celebrating International Coffee Day – which has basically turned into coffee week at this point – in style with its new Premium Walnut Coffee Maker. Reimagining its iconic AeroPress coffee maker , the AeroPress Premium Walnut Coffee Maker has been given a material upgrade that’s made it more stylish than before.

The original AeroPress is known for its 3-in-1 brewing method. As the age old saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”, and that’s the case with the new versions of the AeroPress. The new models, including the latest AeroPress Premium Walnut Coffee Maker , have the same features and process as the original, because yes, they’re just that good.

I’ve tried the AeroPress Coffee Maker in Clear and Steel . Despite both coffee makers having the exact same features but just different materials, I definitely noticed a difference between the two devices.

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During my testing, the Clear felt more reliable and precise as I could see my coffee brewing and extracting through the clear material. But the Steel version felt more durable and stylish. So, while it might seem silly to get excited about a new material, the AeroPress Coffee Maker in Walnut could offer a completely different experience.

The AeroPress Premium Walnut Coffee Maker is now made from a combination of walnut, glass, stainless steel and aluminium. It still brews by fast immersion, micro-filtration and air pressure, and makes up to two cups of coffee with each extraction.

(Image credit: AeroPress)

The main walnut features are the plunger, coffee scoop and stirrer. The colour and pattern of the walnut is unique, and really attractive, so if you have a natural-toned kitchen, the AeroPress Premium Walnut Coffee Maker will definitely fit in nicely.

Other elements of the AeroPress Premium Walnut Coffee Maker include its double-wall borosilicate glass chamber which enhances the coffee maker’s heat retention and thermal shock. Other components include stainless steel and aluminium, alongside the stylish walnut.

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AeroPress’ first-ever grinder has had the Walnut treatment too. The Walnut Manual Grinder still has 60 grind settings and 38mm conical burrs that grind your coffee beans, but it now comes with walnut accents on the handle and catch casing.