Anker launches affordable Eufy robot vacuum with suction power to rival pricier models

QUICK SUMMARY Anker's Eufy C30 Edge robot vacuum is now available to buy following its IFA 2026 announcement. It offers 35,000Pa of suction power at a relatively affordable price, undercutting the more expensive Omni E35.

Despite Anker primarily focusing its robot vacuum offering on the new Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E35 at IFA 2026, there was another model announced at the event. Well, that model is now available to buy, and the price is actually better than expected.

The Anker Eufy C30 Edge is rated for 35,000Pa of suction, putting it close to the current levels of the best robot vacuums on the market. Interestingly, the Omni E35 has the same suction rating but costs around £300 more, making the C30 Edge a strong alternative.

The C30 Edge is priced at £699 through Anker's online store and John Lewis, whilst it's available for $899 in the US.

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(Image credit: Anker)

The C30 Edge uses what Anker calls AeroTurbo Multi-Cyclone Filtration, designed to keep 99.99% of dust away from the filter. The idea is to reduce clogging and help the vacuum maintain its suction performance for up to 365 days.

It also has an extending mop pad, which uses a side-line laser to recognise more than 100 baseboard profiles. This allows the mop to reach further along edges and into recessed corners, tackling some of the areas that robot vacuums can traditionally struggle to reach.

(Image credit: Anker)

The docking station handles most of the maintenance, automatically washing and drying the mop, managing the water and making dock cleaning easier. It can also charge during off-peak hours, whilst the 2.5-litre dust bag provides up to 60 days of hands-free dust disposal.

There are also several buying options available through Anker, with different bundles including varying quantities of dust bags and cleaning solutions. So, if you're planning to pick one up, it's worth comparing the bundles rather than automatically going for the standard package.