Multitool, steam punk gadgetry or an extraordinary pen? One of those is true

Quick Summary The Gennai Pen SL01 is a stainless-steel ballpoint designed by Japanese artist Hidetoshi Nakayama and built by TACTICALGEEK, with a telegraph-key-style lever for retracting the refill. It takes standard Parker-style G2 refills, weighs around 2.2oz and is available through Kickstarter from $189.

The Gennai Pen SL01 looks less a little conventional stationery while also appearing to be something lifted from a Victorian workshop.

Designed by Japanese artist Hidetoshi Nakayama and built by TACTICALGEEK, it uses exposed mechanical detailing, stacked metal layers and a lever inspired by old telegraph keys.

The pen still works like a conventional ballpoint, with a button on top extending the refill. The difference comes when you press the lever on the side, which retracts the refill with a weighted mechanical movement rather than the usual click.

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Even the pen clip gets in on the act. Press its top section and the lower part swings open so you can attach it to a pocket, bag strap or EDC organiser, then it locks back into place when released.

Hidetoshi Nakayama’s Gennai Pen SL01: Steampunk EDC Pen - YouTube Watch On

The SL01 is machined from solid stainless steel, with each unit CNC machined before the edges are hand-chamfered and polished. It's around 3.8 inches long, 0.4 inches across the barrel and 0.9 inches wide around the telegraph-key mechanism, with a weight of about 2.2oz.

It takes standard Parker-style G2 refills and ships with a Schmidt P900M cartridge, so you're not locked into a proprietary refill system. TACTICALGEEK also offers Cerakote and Timascus versions, while a limited set of hand-engraved editions adds 24-karat gold inlay.

Despite all the mechanical hardware, this is designed as an everyday writing instrument rather than something to leave on a shelf. TACTICALGEEK is also offering a lifetime warranty covering repairs for damage that occurs through normal use.

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The Gennai Pen SL01 is currently being offered through Kickstarter for $189, reduced from a stated $259.