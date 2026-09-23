Ulysse Nardin launches its most decorative Freak [ONE] watch yet, complete with new case and bezel

QUICK SUMMARY Ulysse Nardin has launched two Freak [ONE] watches – the Freak [ONE BLUE ENAMEL] and the Freak [ONE GUILLOCHE]. Both watches have 44mm titanium cases with a redesigned bezel, and guilloche patterns on the rotating hour discs.

Ulysse Nardin is continuing to celebrate its 25th anniversary with the launch of two new Freak [ONE] watches . The new limited edition watches retain the Freak’s signature features, including its ‘no dial, no hands, no crown’ design, but upgrades it with a new case size, bezel and guilloche pattern on the rotating hour disc.

The new Freak [ONE] line-up now includes the Freak [ONE BLUE ENAMEL] and the Freak [ONE GUILLOCHE]. The timepieces have similar attributes, aside from the colour of their ‘dials’, and are designed to combine Ulysse Nardin’s iconic technology and materials with traditional decorative arts.

For the first time, Ulysse Nardin has crafted the new Freak [ONE] watches in a 44mm titanium case. The case is still crownless, but the upgraded bezel has been redesigned with a softer shape and fewer pronounced notches, as inspired by the manufacturer’s [Super] Freak watch.

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The ‘dial’ of the Freak [ONE] watches is a rotating hour disc which completes a full rotation every 12 hours. A small arrow pointer sits on top to indicate the hours, and unlike the other Freak [ONE] timepieces, the Freak [ONE BLUE ENAMEL] and the Freak [ONE GUILLOCHE] have no numerals around the edge, but use markers instead.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

The rotating hour disc is what sets the new watches apart, as this is where Ulysse Nardin has added its decorative handiwork. For the Freak [ONE BLUE ENAMEL], the disc features a sunray guilloche-flinque pattern that’s coated with blue enamel.

The Freak [ONE GUILLOCHE] also has a guilloche-flinque pattern but with a sand-toned finish that makes it look golden and almost diamond-like in texture.

The in-house UN-240 manufacture calibre movement sits at the centre of the watches, and is what tells the time. The flying carousel – which looks like it’s floating – completes a full rotation every 60 minutes, and acts as the minute hand. It also gives the watches a 90 hour power reserve which is wound via the caseback.

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(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

Ulysse Nardin’s patented Grinder winding system is present in both Freak [ONE BLUE ENAMEL] and the Freak [ONE GUILLOCHE] watches. It works to capture and convert wrist movement into energy to keep the watch powered at all times. The watches also feature a DIAMonSIL escapement, balance wheel and hairspring.

I’ve always been impressed by Ulysse Nardin’s Freak watches, and the new Freak [ONE] have definitely caught my attention. Compared to their siblings, the enamel and guilloche models are much more colourful and patterned, and while they’re still immensely technical, it’s fun to see that decoration has taken centre stage with the new launches.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)