This Girard-Perregaux watch is inspired by the Atlassian Williams F1 Team racing car
Girard-Perregaux teams up with Atlassian William F1 Team on two new watches
QUICK SUMMARY
Girard-Perregaux has collaborated with Atlassian Williams F1 Team on two new watches – the Laureato Williams Edition 42mm and the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm.
Both watches feature Laureato's classic octagonal bezel, and have a blue Clous de Paris dial as inspired by Atlassian Williams’ 2026 racing car.
Girard-Perregaux has teamed up with Atlassian Williams F1 Team on two exciting new watches. Both the Laureato Williams Edition 42mm and the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm feature blue Clous de Paris dials, inspired by Williams’ 2026 race car.
The Laureato is arguably the watch that Girard-Perregaux is best known for. It was originally launched in 1975, and is most recognisable with its octagonal bezel, slim profile and integrated bracelet, features the new Laureato Williams collaboration retains.
Both the new Laureato Williams Edition 42mm and the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm feature 42mm steel cases, and alternate between polished and satin finishes. The dials also come in the same blue Clous de Paris colouring and pattern, and red accents, which give a nod to the Williams’ 2026 car and keyline.
On both dials, a subtle ‘W’ is hidden at 12 o’clock. When you flip each watch over, a metallised Williams emblem is printed on the sapphire crystal casebacks, which also show off their self-winding movements. What differentiates the two watches is one is a chronograph, and both have different movements powering them.
Starting with the Laureato Williams Edition 42mm, this watch is the simpler out of the two. Its dial is more minimalist with the blue colour and baton-type hour markers which are rhodium-plated and have a white emission material layered over to enhance visibility. There’s also a date window at three o’clock, and the seconds hand is tipped in red.
The Laureato Williams Edition 42mm is powered by the GP1800 calibre movement. This gives the watch a 54-hour power reserve.
The second watch from the collaboration is the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm. I love a good chronograph complication so this watch is my favourite from the launches. The dial has similar features to the first launch, including its hour markers, and hour, minute and seconds hands.
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The standout of the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm is its three chronograph counters that are framed by rhodium-plated rings. The watch’s case has its crown protected by a guard and two chronograph pushers on either side. A date window sits between four and five o’clock.
Powered by the GP3300 calibre movement, the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm has a minimum 46-hour power reserve. Both watches from the Girard-Perregaux x Atlassian Williams F1 Team are available to buy from today.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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