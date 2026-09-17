This Girard-Perregaux watch is inspired by the Atlassian Williams F1 Team racing car

QUICK SUMMARY Girard-Perregaux has collaborated with Atlassian Williams F1 Team on two new watches – the Laureato Williams Edition 42mm and the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm. Both watches feature Laureato's classic octagonal bezel, and have a blue Clous de Paris dial as inspired by Atlassian Williams’ 2026 racing car.

Girard-Perregaux has teamed up with Atlassian Williams F1 Team on two exciting new watches . Both the Laureato Williams Edition 42mm and the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm feature blue Clous de Paris dials, inspired by Williams’ 2026 race car.

The Laureato is arguably the watch that Girard-Perregaux is best known for. It was originally launched in 1975, and is most recognisable with its octagonal bezel, slim profile and integrated bracelet, features the new Laureato Williams collaboration retains.

Both the new Laureato Williams Edition 42mm and the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm feature 42mm steel cases, and alternate between polished and satin finishes. The dials also come in the same blue Clous de Paris colouring and pattern, and red accents, which give a nod to the Williams’ 2026 car and keyline.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

On both dials, a subtle ‘W’ is hidden at 12 o’clock. When you flip each watch over, a metallised Williams emblem is printed on the sapphire crystal casebacks, which also show off their self-winding movements. What differentiates the two watches is one is a chronograph, and both have different movements powering them.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

Starting with the Laureato Williams Edition 42mm, this watch is the simpler out of the two. Its dial is more minimalist with the blue colour and baton-type hour markers which are rhodium-plated and have a white emission material layered over to enhance visibility. There’s also a date window at three o’clock, and the seconds hand is tipped in red.

The Laureato Williams Edition 42mm is powered by the GP1800 calibre movement. This gives the watch a 54-hour power reserve.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

The second watch from the collaboration is the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm. I love a good chronograph complication so this watch is my favourite from the launches. The dial has similar features to the first launch, including its hour markers, and hour, minute and seconds hands.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The standout of the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm is its three chronograph counters that are framed by rhodium-plated rings. The watch’s case has its crown protected by a guard and two chronograph pushers on either side. A date window sits between four and five o’clock.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)