VEJA just launched its first proper trail-running shoe made with Amazonian rubber and serious performance credentials

VEJA is best known for making the sort of trainers you’re more likely to spot outside a coffee shop than halfway up a muddy mountain, but that could be about to change.

The French footwear brand has unveiled the Harpie Trail, its first dedicated trail-running shoe and arguably its most serious attempt yet to break out of the lifestyle sneaker world.

It joins the existing VEJA Condor 3 variations in the company's performance range, but unlike those, which are designed for roads and paths, the Harpie is built specifically for trails.

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And, judging by the images, VEJA hasn’t forgotten how to make a good-looking shoe in the process.

(Image credit: VEJA)

There are six colourways at launch, ranging from the very wearable Eagle Black and Full Black to the considerably louder Lavande Acai, Honey Tent and Floral Camo.

The Harpie Trail uses VEJA’s proprietary TerraGrip outsole, which the company says provides traction across different types of terrain.

Above it sits a relatively firm Rubberfoam midsole, intended to balance energy return and stability with enough cushioning for longer distances.

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Stack height is listed at 27.4mm, with a 6.7mm drop and a weight of 275g in an EU size 43.

Rubber meets the road less travelled

The midsole contains 20% Amazonian rubber and 20% bio-based EVA, while the outsole includes 27% Amazonian rubber, 27% mineral silica, 27% synthetic rubber, and 4% recycled rubber.

The lining and laces are made entirely from recycled polyester, while the insole uses a mixture including bio-based EVA derived partly from sugar cane.

The brand says the lightweight upper is breathable and quick-drying, while the shoe’s anatomical shape is designed to accommodate the natural width of the foot.

(Image credit: VEJA)

A thermoformed heel section in the insole adds support, while perforations toward the forefoot help moisture escape.

The Harpie takes inspiration from the harpy eagle, South America’s largest bird of prey and one of the Amazon rainforest’s most powerful raptors.

VEJA also points to the harpies of Greek mythology, creatures supposedly faster than the wind and invulnerable – admittedly a fairly ambitious benchmark for any trail shoe.

The VEJA Harpie Trail launches on 17 September 2026 and is made in Brazil.

Price and availability by region are TBC at the time of writing. Visit VEJA for more info.