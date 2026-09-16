Db’s viral ultra-light mountaineering bags are back in their strangest colour yet, and I'm into it

Db’s Weigh Lighter Collection was already one of the more unusual pieces of outdoor gear to hit the market in recent years.

Now the Scandinavian bag maker has somehow made it look even stranger.

The brand has introduced a third colourway for its ultra-lightweight Weigh Lighter collection called Monochrome, following the original translucent Aurora version and the darker, appropriately named Weigh Darker.

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Despite the name, Monochrome isn't really black and white but almost entirely white – or, more accurately, translucent – exposing the structure of the material and parts of the bag beneath it.

(Image credit: Db)

Black zips and buckles provide most of the contrast, giving the whole thing the appearance of prototype mountaineering equipment that somehow escaped from the design lab. Obviously, I'm very much into it.

The Weigh Lighter collection caused quite a stir when it originally appeared in 2025, with the first bags selling out rapidly.

Db developed the range using ALUULA Graflyte, an ultra-light composite material designed to deliver an unusually high strength-to-weight ratio.

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White-out conditions

That material also gives the Weigh Lighter its semi-transparent look, but Monochrome takes the aesthetic much further.

Db describes the new version as using a next-generation ultra-lightweight monomaterial made from 100% polyethene.

The main fabric is UV- and water-resistant and designed with recyclability in mind.

(Image credit: Db)

Luckily, none of that has turned the Weigh Lighter Backpack into a heavyweight – the 25-litre model still weighs just 470g, yet comes equipped for proper mountain use.

A roll-top opening alongside a two-way vertical zip creates what Db rather wonderfully calls a “burrito” opening, letting you peel the pack open and reach equipment further down.

Adjustable straps can be configured to carry skis or a splitboard, and dedicated attachment points hold two ice axes and trekking poles.

The new finish is also being applied to the Weigh Lighter Sling 10L, Helmet Bag 32L and Split Duffel 70L, so you can theoretically construct an entire collection of ghostly translucent luggage.

The new Monochrome models are listed on Db's UK site alongside the existing colours.

Prices remain £349 for the Weigh Lighter Backpack 25L, £149 for the Sling 10L, £259 for the Helmet Bag 32L and £399 for the Split Duffel 70L.