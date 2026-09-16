Hublot teams up with Jeff Koons on a Balloon Dog-inspired watch – I tried it on and fell in love

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot has collaborated with Jeff Koons on the Classic Fusion Balloon Dog watch. Available in three colours and limited to 200 pieces each, the Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons has balloon dog features, and inflated, soft domed surfaces.

Hublot has teamed up with Jeff Koons on a watch inspired by the artist’s iconic Balloon Dog sculpture. The aptly named Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons features Balloon Dog accents on the dial, crown and case, and has a soft domed case to make it look like the watch is inflated.

Hublot recently announced it would be collaborating with Jeff Koons, and I’m going to make the bold claim that it’s the best watch collaboration of the year. The Balloon Dog is one of the most iconic and recognisable pieces of art, and Hublot and Jeff Koons have transformed it into three limited edition timepieces.

Measuring 42mm, the Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons is available in mirror-polished stainless steel and red or blue anodised aluminium. The colours are in every aspect of the watch, from the case and dial to the strap and crown, and having seen all three in person, I still can’t decide which colour I like the most!

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Based on Hublot’s Classic Fusion design, the Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons retains its H-shaped polished titanium screws on the bezel. What’s most captivating about the case is its inflated, soft domed surface that makes the watch look like it’s been blown up like a balloon (dog).

(Image credit: Hublot)

To achieve this ‘volume’, the screws, bezel and sapphire crystal have been reshaped and ‘domed’ to appear puffy. The crown on the right is oversized and crafted from rubber alongside steel or anodised aluminium. It’s designed to look like a balloon’s tip or inflation valve – or in the case of the Balloon Dog, the dog’s nose.

At 10:30 on the case is a rubber ‘dog tail’ accent. I was informed when I got to see the watch that this feature doesn’t control any part of the watch, but it’s a fun accent to have, and it’s another great nod to Koons’ Balloon Dog sculpture.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The dial of the Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons also appears to be inflated, including its hour markers which are rhodium-plated with 3D white Super-LumiNova inserts. There’s a date window at three o’clock, and if you look closely, the end of the seconds hand is decorated by a miniature Balloon Dog. Koons’ signature is also printed at six o’clock.

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The Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons is powered by the HUB1710 automatic calibre movement which gives the watch a 50 hour power reserve. The movement can be seen via the caseback which shows off the tungsten oscillating weight, and an inflated-like design.

(Image credit: Future)

I got to see the Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons before the launch, and it’s easily my favourite watch collaboration of 2026. It has a nice weight to it and despite measuring 42mm, it doesn’t feel or look too big against smaller wrists (like mine).

It was so fun to see the intricate details up close. The miniature Balloon Dog on the seconds hand is a real stand out and the ‘inflatable’ elements are truly impressive. The crown and ‘tail’ also add more appeal to the case, and the colours are incredibly vibrant – the blue might be the one I loved the most.

The straps of the Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog by Jeff Koons really intrigued me as they have a spongy texture and bounce to them. Each strap has a rubber base and a debossed metallic insert which – again – has a voluminous inflated effect. It really shows the attention to detail that Hublot and Jeff Koons have put into this watch.