Salomon quietly overhauled one of its most famous trail shoes, changing almost everything

As well as working hard to reach its sustainability goals, Salomon has recently given one of its trail running shoes a fairly substantial makeover.

The Genesis 2 isn't just a cosmetic update, either, with the new model adding a reworked chassis, wider platform, and completely revamped outsole.

With the Speedcross moving into more lifestyle territory, the Genesis has become one of the French brand’s most trusted long-distance trail shoes.

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It sits somewhere between a cushioned everyday off-roader and the more specialist shoes in Salomon’s S/LAB range.

(Image credit: Salomon)

For generation two, Salomon added a fully integrated activeCHASSIS and a widened midsole platform to improve stability on uneven terrain.

The improved rocker and cushioning are intended to make the Genesis 2 feel more dynamic underfoot, although the midsole still uses lightweight optiFOAM EVA and not one of the racier compounds found elsewhere in the brand’s line-up.

Salomon describes the cushioning as “soft and protective”, with high levels of foot protection for mixed, rocky, and technical terrain.

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Same bloodline, broader shoulders

One of the most important changes is the redesigned lug geometry on the all-new All-Terrain contaGRIP outsole, which Salomon says improves traction in wet and muddy conditions.

Lug depth remains a relatively versatile 4mm, making the shoe better suited to mixed routes than aggressively soft ground.

(Image credit: Salomon)

The wider platform should also work alongside the redesigned activeCHASSIS to provide more guidance without turning the Genesis into an overt stability shoe.

Salomon adds that the system provides increased guidance while maintaining agility and freedom of movement.

The Genesis 2 uses a new, lighter Matryx upper, a material that combines individually coated high-tenacity Kevlar yarn with technical fibres.

An internal endoFit sleeve wraps the foot, while the familiar quickLACE system handles lockdown.

The shoes retain an 8mm heel-to-toe drop, which is notably more conventional than some of the lower-drop trail shoes increasingly appearing elsewhere in the category.

The Genesis 2 is available now at Salomon UK, Salomon US and Salomon EU for £140 / $150 / €150 (~AU$264), with six colourways currently listed on the website.