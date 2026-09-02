Girard-Perragaux upgrades its Laureato Fifty with a dramatic tourbillon cage and new movement at Geneva Watch Days

QUICK SUMMARY At Geneva Watch Days 2026, Girard-Perregaux has launched the Laureato Fifty Tourbillon 39mm, featuring its most complicated movement yet. Powered by the new Calibre GP8410 movement, the watch features a tourbillon cage on the dial, and is available in blue or 18K rose-toned gold.

Girard-Perregaux is pulling out all the stops for Geneva Watch Days 2026. The watch manufacturer has launched the new Laureato Fifty Tourbillon 39mm, and with its new movement and tourbillon cage, it might be its most complicated model yet.

The Laureato collection from Girard-Perregaux stands out with its octagonal-shaped bezel and its Clous de Paris pattern. It's an extensive range, including models with chronographs, date windows, skeletonised dials or simple time-only versions, but the new Laureato Fifty Tourbillon 39mm has upgraded the design with a dramatic tourbillon cage.

Stretching between five, six and seven o’clock, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Tourbillon 39mm has a lyre-shaped tourbillon cage which is a long-standing signature from the brand that was first introduced in the 19th century. This automatic tourbillon features a white gold bridge above it, and a platinum and pink gold micro-rotor in an arrow shape.

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The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Tourbillon 39mm is powered by the brand’s new manufacture GP8410 automatic tourbillon calibre movement. Girard-Perregaux has developed four new in-house movements this year, and this new movement has two white gold bridges which can be seen via the sapphire caseback.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

With a 72 hour power reserve, the movement has 31 jewels, 207 components and powers the tourbillon, hours and minutes. It sits in a 39mm stainless steel case which has a thickness of 10mm, making it extremely slim for this type of complication.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Tourbillon 39mm is available in two versions – a blue Grand Feu enamel dial with white gold or an 18K solid gold with a rose-toned dial. Both variations have a Clous de Paris dial pattern, and baton-type hour markers and hands in their corresponding white or solid gold materials.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Tourbillon 39mm is finished with an integrated steel bracelet. This watch is an impressive feat within watch making, and adds yet another exciting complication to the Laureato collection.

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