Vacheron Constantin gives its Overseas watch a colourful upgrade – but it’s the straps you should be excited for

QUICK SUMMARY Vacheron Constantin has launched the Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin. Limited to 200 pieces, the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin has an 18K white gold case, azure blue dial, and perpetual calendar and moonphase complications.

Vacheron Constantin is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Overseas collection by introducing a new version of its Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin watch . The new timepiece features an 18K white gold case, azure dial, and comes with three strap options.

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas collection launched back in 1996 – the year I was born which makes me feel very old! It’s arguably one of the most extensive collections out there, as it’s full of complications, including perpetual calendars, moonphases, chronographs, flying tourbillons and more.

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin is the latest perpetual calendar to be added to the range, and it marks a rare case and dial colour combination that Vacheron Constantin rarely uses. Measuring 41.5mm in diameter and 8.1mm in thickness, the case is crafted from 18K white gold which compliments the blue lacquered azure dial.

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Azure was originally introduced by Vacheron Constantin in 2016, and 10 years later, it’s back in the form of the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin. The blue azure colour is light, less saturated and shows off different shades and tones when hit by the light.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

The dial of the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin features multiple complications, yet it doesn’t feel too crowded. The hour and minutes are shown in markers around the edge that coincide with the minute track, and feature blue Super-LumiNova to enhance visibility in low light conditions.

The perpetual calendars on the dial include date, month, day of the week and leap year, and at six o’clock, there’s a moonphase disc. The moonphase, and hour, minute and counter hour markers and hands of the dial are crafted from 18K white gold.

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin is powered by the Calibre 1120 QP/1 movement, which is one of the thinnest in its category. The movement itself is just 4.05mm thick which allows the watch to have an extremely slim profile and lightweight feel.

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(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

The Calibre 1120 QP/1 movement gives the watch a 40 hour power reserve, and automatically powers the perpetual calendar so it requires no adjustment until 2100. The movement can be seen via the sapphire caseback which shows off the bridges, mainplate, and 22K gold oscillating weight.

Finishing the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin is a choice of three straps which you can customise with Vacheron Constantin’s tool-free interchangeable strap system. The first is an 18K white gold bracelet, the second is white rubber and the third is denim blue rubber.