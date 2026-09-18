I tried the AeroPress Steel and Manual Coffee Grinder – it’s changed the way I make my morning coffee

When it comes to coffee machines, I’ve tried every type you can think of – bean-to-cup , drip, pods , manual, you name it. But I recently became an AeroPress convert after trying its new Steel coffee maker and Manual Coffee Grinder – here’s why.

For those new to AeroPress, it’s a 3-in-1 coffee maker that combines immersion, micro-filtration and air pressure to brew, extract and dispense your coffee. To use it, you simply boil your kettle and add a paper filter into the AeroPress’ filter cap and attach it to the main chamber. Once your kettle is boiled, you position the AeroPress atop your mug, add coffee grounds to the chamber and pour over boiling water.

From there, you simply stir the grounds before inserting the plunger into the chamber to create a vacuum. Similar to a French press, you then push down the plunger to get the coffee to pass through the filter and into your mug – simple!

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This is AeroPress’ tried and tested method of making coffee, so much so that the ‘technology’ and features of every AeroPress is the same. There are multiple versions, like the Original, Go, XL and Clear – which I gave five stars in my AeroPress Clear review – but the main differences between them is the material.

Earlier this year, AeroPress launched a steel version of its popular manual coffee maker, called the AeroPress Steel . As mentioned, it’s the same as its predecessors, but it’s made from stainless steel, including the chamber, plunger, filter cap, scoop and stirrer. It has a larger capacity of 360ml and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your brew hot inside and the exterior cool outside.

(Image credit: Future)

Considering that it works the same as the Clear and Original, I wasn’t originally going to test the AeroPress Steel. However, that was until I got my hands on the AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder , and the two matched so perfectly, I had to give them both a try.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, AeroPress came out with its first-ever coffee grinder in late 2025. The AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder is a 3-in-1 coffee press that has 60 adjustable settings to grind coffee beans to go in your AeroPress – or in my case, the AeroPress Steel.

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The AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder works by adding coffee beans directly to its main chamber at the top. At the bottom, you can adjust your grind settings before reattaching the cup which catches the grounds. Next, you attach the magnetic Easy-Grind handle and you manually wind it like a hand crank to grind your beans into smooth or coarse grounds.

(Image credit: Future)

Using the AeroPress Steel and Manual Coffee Grinder: performance

As mentioned, I’ve used an AeroPress before so using the AeroPress Steel was easy and a method I was already used to. It goes without saying that making coffee with an AeroPress is longer than simply boiling a kettle or even using a coffee machine, but it feels more rewarding, especially when using the AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder.

After I’d filled the grinder with beans and adjusted the settings to a medium-fine grind, I got to work – and it was work. Attaching the handle was simple, and its magnetised body was handy to attach and remove. I thought it might slip off easily while I was cranking it, but the handle stayed nicely in place. The circular shape handle felt odd at first but it was easy enough to hold and work with.

The part where it felt like work was grinding the beans. It needs some serious elbow grease, that’s for sure! I’d been to an intense HIIT class the night before using the AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder, and wow, did my arms hurt. After a minute or so of grinding, my arm was thoroughly sore, but the grounds came out perfect!

From there, I used the AeroPress Steel scoop to measure the grinds into the coffee maker, and I followed the normal coffee-making process. I actually found the dispensing to work faster with my own pre-ground beans than store bought ones, and the coffee tasted delicious – as expected.

Should you buy the AeroPress Steel?

So, should you buy the AeroPress Steel? I’d have to say yes to this. The one thing I didn’t love about the Clear was its plasticky build and as the Steel is made from stainless steel, it doesn’t have that. It looks and feels a lot more high quality, and it works incredibly well, too.

The double-wall insulation is definitely impressive. It doesn’t get hot at all on the outside, although it does get hot on the bottom. When you go to dispose of the coffee puck, you’ll want to wait for it to cool or use a cloth to screw it off but that’s somewhat expected and not something to write home about.

At £159.99, the AeroPress Steel is more expensive than other AeroPress coffee makers (apart from the Premium). But if you want the looks and a good, reliable coffee maker which is sure to last a while, I’d really recommend the AeroPress Steel.

Should you buy the AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder?

On to the AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder – should you buy it? I would also say yes to this but with some conditions in place.

The AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder works exceptionally well, produces perfectly ground beans, and gives you a little arm workout in the morning. But personally – and you can call me lazy if you like – I don’t know if I’d want to manually grind my own beans every day. But if you can get over the arm ache, it’s a very fun machine to use.

I could see the AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder becoming a big part of coffee-making set-ups for outdoor adventures, especially camping. At £199.99, it will cost you, but I can see the AeroPress Manual Coffee Grinder lasting a long time, so you really will get your money’s worth.