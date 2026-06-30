Philips Hue update breaks Hue Bridge Pro for some users – here's how to avoid it completely

It's been reported by Hueblog that the latest firmware update for the Philips Hue Bridge Pro appears to be causing significant problems for a number of users. Alongside reports on Reddit, users are describing that after installing the latest firmware update, the Hue Bridge Pro becomes completely unresponsive and displays only a solid red status LED.

Unfortunately, the issue seems to be fairly serious for those impacted. According to Hueblog, restarting the bridge doesn't resolve the problem, with the only solution currently being to have the Hue Bridge Pro repaired or replaced by Signify.

Several users commenting on the original article have echoed this experience, with some saying they've had to switch back to the original Hue Bridge whilst waiting for a replacement Pro model to arrive under warranty.

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(Image credit: Philips Hue)

The Hue Bridge Pro only launched at IFA last September, and we recently awarded it a full five stars in our review, so it's disappointing to see a minor firmware update cause such a significant issue.

For now, it's being recommended that users who haven't yet installed the latest firmware temporarily disable automatic updates until more is known. That's especially important because the Hue Bridge Pro still doesn't offer a backup or restore function, meaning recovering from a failed update isn't as straightforward as it could be.