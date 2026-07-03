Nothing's new phone revealed early – here's the Nothing Phone (4b) in a special edition colourway

Quick Summary The Nothing Phone (4b) will be officially launched on 7 July, but we're getting more details from the company all the while. There will be a special RCB edition available in India, for example, styled after the cricket team in Bengaluru.

Nothing is preparing to launch its next phone and if you had any doubts about how serious the company is about India, this latest pairing should make everything clear.

While Nothing flaunts the blue version of its handsets via its global accounts, Nothing India is showing off a limited edition of the phone that you'd be able to pick up at the Nothing Store in Bengaluru, bedecked in the RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) colours.

It's an interesting pairing as we've seen brands working with football teams in the past, but cricket is less common. While local fans will likely be wildly excited, it's a great design and should to be sought after by those looking for something a bit different.

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Introducing Phone (4b) RCB Edition.Limited drop.7 July. 4 PM.Nothing Store, Bengaluru.This is your only chance to own a piece of RCB's championship legacy.See you there. pic.twitter.com/MqSItONfDGJuly 2, 2026

Nothing recently confirmed that its budget line CMF would not be releasing a new phone in 2026, just days before we caught wind of more exciting plans.

With the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro already available, no one saw the Nothing Phone (4b) coming. It takes that Nothing DNA and strips out some of the specs to give us what's expected to be a slightly more affordable phone.

Nothing, in its normal style, has happily shared that the phone will be revealed on 7 July, with an 11am BST time, and it now adds to the details. It's going to be available from 11 July at the Soho store for those in Nothing's hometown, London.