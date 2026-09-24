Google Maps just pushed another useful upgrade for Android Auto, likely Apple CarPlay too

Quick summary Google has added more information for turns, such as lights and stop signs, alongside street names to Google Maps. The new information will appear in Android Auto, making it slightly clearer when navigating

Google Maps is going through a phase of updates, adding features that will benefit Android Auto users - and possibly CarPlay users in the future too.

The latest update adds more information about turns, such as traffic lights and stop signs, so you know what to expect as you approach a junction where you might be making a turn.

These elements aren't new to Google Maps, per se, but now take on more significance for your route, with a popup to show you what to expect. These will slot in with the street name, so you have a full set of information at your next turn.

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The addition has been reported by 9to5Google, who suggests that it's a server-side update which is usually the case for Google Maps. That means it will just appear, with needing an app update.

That also makes it difficult to predict when you'll get the update, with the source saying that they are now seeing the new details consistently. By comparison, on the device that I checked, there was no sign of the new additions.

In recent weeks we've seen the ability to change the car's icon directly from Google Maps in Android Auto, while the addition of a speedometer and speed limits also happened recently.

The biggest change of the last year has been Immersive Navigation which rolled out in July, adding another layer of visual information to maps to assist with driving - although this still hasn't landed for all users globally.

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There can also be a misalignment between Android Auto and Google Maps, because Maps on an Android phone will sometimes have features that Android Auto doesn't support.

Equally (and ironically) Apple CarPlay sometimes has features that Android Auto hasn't yet got, although currently, there's parity on features across the two platforms.